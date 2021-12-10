Cody Garbrandt

Cody Garbrandt will make his flyweight debut this Saturday when he faces Kai Kara-France in one of UFC 269’s stellar fights.. “No Love” was world champion at bantamweight, although he did not have a reign as he would have liked. And now he wants to clinch the 125-pound title and become the new king of the division.

Next we read his words during media day (via MMA Fighting):

“It has been a wild and crazy roller coaster of ups and downs, but I never lost faith in myself and the confidence in myself that I would be here again, coming back to fight. I hate using this word ‘motivated’ so I’ll use ‘inspired’. I’m inspired by what’s going to happen on Saturday night and that’s the flyweight takeover.

“Yes, I have been a world champion, a former world champion in a previous weight division, there is only a small percentage of human beings who had that title in their name. But even a smaller percentage have gone to a different division and have also been world champion so I am inspired by myself, but also for many people around me with what is about to happen on Saturday and that is just the beginning.

I’m excited for whoever wins this fight. I feel confident, whoever it is, in my moment to have my shot at the flyweight title, which is my destiny.. Whoever is on the throne, there will be a new king.

«Five years is a long time for a UFC career. Life itself, five years, many things can change. There are many good things and many bad things and many learning experiences, a lot of growth. A lot of growth in those five years. I was 25 years old, I dismantled one of the best bantamweights in a masterclass performance (Dominick Cruz).

“I was sitting here, and there are the same skeptics who have these questions, ‘Can he do it again in a different weight division?’ I’ve done it once before, why can’t I do it again? … I feel like when I was 25 years old, I focused on being a world champion, and I won the title and was not focused after being a world champion.. It was amazing, don’t get me wrong, it was great to be a world champion, but I almost felt, ‘What’s next?’

“I didn’t have that next goal, that next plan, that next vision, and at flyweight I know it. I am now 30 years old, five years later, I take advantage of the learning experiences of being a world champion and I really value them. I did not value it. I had the belt in my closet, I lost it a couple of times. Now, I value it because it’s not that I need this to be my identity, but rather I value the hard work and the ups and downs and the things you have to go through to be the best.«.

