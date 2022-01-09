Same with 46 years, Anderson Silva showed in 2021 that can still be talked about in boxing. “Spider” he won both of his bouts in the sport, earning the respect of important people in the sport.

But, Aljamain Sterling, the current linear champion of the weights bantamweight of UFC, revealed concern for the Brazilian. Where he expressed fear of an eventual fight with him Youtuber Jake Paul.

Paul, that comes from knocking out the former champion of UFC, Tyron Woodley, I challenge Jorge Masvidal after their last fight in December. But how “Jesus Street” has a contract with UFC, the organization’s president, suggested that the Youtuber face Anderson Silva. But for Sterling, the fight would be very risky for the Brazilian.

“Anderson is one of the guys in front of him, but how old is he, 45? If Jake manages to land a punch, I think he would really bruise Anderson. I think Jake would do the same thing he did in the matches with Woodley. “ he claimed Sterling, in his podcast The Weekly Scraps.

Aljamain continued with his analysis and revealed how he imagines an eventual match between Anderson Silva Y Jake paul.

“He is a young guy. He knows how to grab you. He did that so many times with Woodley. Anderson has hands, but can he connect? What worries me is whether Anderson can withstand a hit from Paul? I don’t think I really can, but there is only one way to find out. I don’t want to see MMA legends disappoint ”, concluded.

Anderson Silva let UFC in 2020, after a streak of three consecutive defeats. Last year, “Spider” He returned to boxing and surprised by beating the former world champion, Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. In June, in a combat carried out in Mexico.

Back in November, the Brazilian faced a former champion of UFC of the old school, Tito Ortiz who he knocked out in the first round.

Known on the internet, as one of the largest Youtuber of the world, Jake paul debuted in boxing in 2020 and took a liking for the modality.

In 2021, achieved three victories against former fighters of the UFC. In April, he knocked out the former champion of Bellator MMA Y ONE Championship, Ben askren. In August, Paul beat Tyron woodley by split decision. In the rematch, which took place last December, Jake brutally knocked out the former welterweight champion of UFC in the fifth round.

Twitter: https://twitter.com/mmaunola

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/mma.uno

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mma.uno/