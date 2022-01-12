After confirming that the rematch between Aljamain Sterling and Petr Yan will be postponed to UFC 273, both fighters have restarted their war on social media.

This past March, Sterling and Yan contested the undisputed UFC bantamweight title. ‘The Funk Master’ got off to a good start at first, however Petr Yan was managing to take control as the fight progressed. Nonetheless, Yan illegally kneed Aljamain Sterling in the head late in the fourth round. The hit brought the fight to a halt, and Yan lost his bantamweight title via disqualification. Since then, the two have been constantly arguing on social media, and it seems things have escalated this week.

Last week, Sterling and Yan were scheduled for a rematch at UFC 272 in March. However, on Tuesday, for reasons still unknown, the UFC decided to move the rematch to UFC 273’s co-feature event in April.

Sterling said the change was due to Yan’s personal reasons, as he is not vaccinated against COVID-19. For his part, Yan refuted the accusations in this regard, generating a heated discussion between the two on social networks. Yan said the real reason for the delay was that the UFC didn’t want Sterling to headline a pay-per-view event.

Confirms that he was told that they’re moving the fight because of Yan *** I fixed the headlines for you guys https://t.co/XnqHgN1ALs – Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) January 11, 2022

“He confirms that he was told that the date of the fight will be changed because of Yan. I’ve fixed the title of the note for you guys. “

I wonder if Needleshaw would be ready for March 5th?… # UFC272 – Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) January 11, 2022

“I wonder if Needleshaw would be ready by March 5.”

Pathetic liar desperately trying to look good and control the narrative but it won’t work. I’m vaccinated and ready to bash you anywhere even tomorrow. UFC simply doesn’t want fake champion to headline the event. https://t.co/aPG3WECd5m – Petr “No Mercy” Yan (@PetrYanUFC) January 12, 2022

“Pathetic liar trying desperately to look cool and control the narrative, but it won’t work. I’m vaccinated and ready to hit you anywhere, even tomorrow. The UFC just doesn’t want a fake champion to headline the event. “

Sterling-Yan 2 was originally scheduled to be the co-feature event of UFC 272, along with the trilogy fight between Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway. However, Holloway was forced out of the fight due to injury, and the UFC had to delay Volkanovski’s title defense, and the delay in the rematch between Sterling and Yan came with that.

Holloway’s departure and changes to his rematch with Volkanovski could justify Yan’s version of events.

However, Aljamain Sterling has dismissed Yan’s response, suggesting that the real reason the fight was postponed was that Petr used prohibited substances and did not want to be discovered.

Lmao I’m only repeating what I was told from the bosses 🤷🏾‍♂️. Don’t get your potato tits in a twist! I’d happily fuc k you up tmw too. That can easily be arranged. Мышь https://t.co/lI4IuU2pYA – Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) January 12, 2022

“I’m dying of laughter. I’m just repeating what the bosses told me. Don’t let your potato boobs go crazy! I’d happily tear you apart tomorrow too. That can be easily fixed. Mouse”.

Yan said he’s vaccinated. So someone is telling lies 🤷🏾‍♂️ Either way I can’t wait to properly beat this man’s ass https://t.co/M7wbuPOWlB – Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) January 12, 2022

“Yan said he is vaccinated. So someone is lying. 🤷🏾‍♂️ Either way, I can’t wait to beat up this man. “

Aljamain dismissed fan conspiracy ideas.

In all seriousness… Why would I do that? I got a call. The fights being pushed and the reasoning was because of Yan. Whether or not it’s true, idgaf 🤷🏾‍♂️ I’m just annoyed the fight is now 12 weeks instead of 8. Im gonna silence the “boogie man” for good https://t.co/GwsNKk0eVt – Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) January 12, 2022

“Being serious, why would I do that? I received a call. The fight was rescheduled and the reason was because of Yan. Whether it’s true or not, I don’t give a damn. 🤷🏾‍♂️ I’m upset that the fight is now in 12 weeks instead of 8. I’m going to silence it forever.

Sterling seemed to agree with some fans who hint that Yan’s problem could be linked to banned substances.

Personally that’s what I believe. 2nd time something convenient comes up for a fight to be pushed for Yan. He’s claiming he’s vaccinated already. Sooo why did the brass push the fight back? 🤷🏾‍♂️ One can only wonder, right? December 12th now the March 5th fight. https://t.co/9tETzSKQ2T – Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) January 12, 2022

“Personally that’s what I think. It is the second time something convenient has come up, and a fight is exchanged for Yan. He says he’s already vaccinated. So why did the bosses delay the fight? 🤷🏾‍♂️ We can only stay with the unknown, right? That of December 12 and now that of March 5 ”.

We may never know which side of the story is true. Either way, the two men will finally be able to resolve their feud on April 9 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Post navigation