Bantamweight fighter and MMA star Irwin Rivera, who made his UFC debut in May 2020, has been behind bars since January this year on two counts of attempted murder after allegedly attacking his sisters with a knife. however, a judge declared him innocent justifying a state of insanity and he was granted conditional release.

According to the incident, the Boynton Beach police department said Rivera repeatedly stabbed his two sisters, ages 22 and 33, while they slept in a guest room on the fighter’s property. According to reports, the fighter said that he believed he had killed his sisters by order of a “higher power” because it was “his purpose.”

Both women were taken to a hospital with stab wounds to their arms, hands, backs and heads.

The 32-year-old’s brothers said the alleged attacks were misplaced and defended Rivera during his case in acts of support that are said to have been considered as part of the ruling.

Rivera allegedly pleaded not guilty to insanity after his arrest. A number of recommendations are said to have been stipulated in conjunction with his release, including maintaining medication for bipolar disorder, complementary therapy, ongoing supervision of family or friends, and attempts to return to work life.

Teammates, including No. 2 welterweight Gilbert Burns, offered to supervise Rivera during his release, ESPN said, with the fighter cleared to remain in contact with his family and declared functional and drug and alcohol free.

Dominance CEO Ali Abdelaziz, who manages Rivera and was a representative for former lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov prior to his retirement, also provided a “written statement that he pledged to assist Rivera in future employment endeavors.” “This man showed nothing but respect, honesty and integrity. Since this incident, I have been talking to her two sisters and her mother, who are the victims. They said they love and support him », said.

The former Titan FC champion last competed on September 19, losing a split decision to Andre Ewell.

