New UFC light heavyweight champion (under 93kg), Glover Teixeira, won the title by submitting now former champion Jan Blachowicz in the second round, giving him not only the conquest, but the record for the oldest champion. of the company in the modern era, at age 42.

After the great achievement, many UFC figures, most of them champions, surrendered to Teixeira and congratulated him on social networks. Here are some of the most outstanding greetings.

“Just amazing! What sport!”said Conor McGregor

And he added in another tweet, «The oldest champion in UFC history, Glover Teixeira! Wow!”

The oldest first time champion in UFC history, Glover Teixeira! Just wow!

For his part, Jon Jones said: Glover, you are a true G my friend, very happy for you. Let’s go to Brazil!”

Kamaru Usman said: «Congratulations to champion Glover Teixeira. Just amazing to see »

«Glover Teixeira is like a good wine, the older the better. This man is amazing !!! Congratulations champion”congratulated current heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou.

Glover Teixeira is like a fine wine, the older he gets the better he is.

This man is unbelievable !!!

«Congratulations to the Brazilian world champion Glover Teixeira! It literally made me cry the way this man never gave up! An incredible 42-year-old man! “argued DC

Old Glover just crushed him!Derek Brunson said

«Teixeira keeping alive the dreams of more than 40 years !!! WOW !! »Durinho exclaimed

Sterling expressed: “I love you brother! I am so proud of you and your hard work. “

