UFC Vegas 41 had Paulo Costa vs. Marvin Vettori as a main fight. The two middleweights, former world title contenders, fought at 205 pounds after the Brazilian announced that he could not make 185. The Italian could have rejected the division change but finally agreed, knowing that if he won, he would go anyway. to have an argument for a second chance at the championship.

Paulo Costa vs. Marvin vettori

Great first round of the two fighters, who went all out for each other, looking for the knockout.

There was a moment in the second round that it seemed that Paulo Costa could finish, but Marvin Vettori remained standing. Shortly after, the Italian knocked down the Brazilian and when they stood up he received a sting in the eyes, losing “Borrachinha” a point.

Like the previous two, the third round also had a lot of action from the two fighters, who connected a lot. Paulo Costa knocked down Marvin Vettori and looked for the knockout but finally the Italian turned the situation around and ended the assault by enicma on the canvas.

The fourth round was also for a Marvin Vettori with much more volume of blows, with better blows, and with control of the fight.

Paulo Costa went for it in the fifth round but couldn’t finish the fight. Still he hit a lot, as did Marvin Vettori, who couldn’t knock him down. The two fighters hit it off for 25 minutes.

And finally the judges determined the victory by unanimous decision for Marvin Vettori.

🇮🇹 @MarvinVettori 🇮🇹 defeated

