The UFC Vegas 44 card had more than one surprise and a solid performance from a future member of the Hall of Fame in the star fight. After the end of the card, the organization decided to award six fighters.

The six fighters took $ 50,000 dollars. Four received awards for Performance of The Night. While the fight between Cheyanne Vlismas and Mallory martin got the bonus for Fight of The Night.

UFC Vegas 44 was held in the UFC Apex from Las Vegas. These are the fighters who got the extra incentive after last night’s event.

Fight of the Night: Cheyanne Vlismas vs. Mallory martin

The only female fight on the card was not overlooked. The strawweight match between Mallory martin and Cheyanne wlismas the billboard was stolen due to its high level of competition. In 15 minutes, both of them had everything. But, Vlismas took the victory by decision. As well as a new bonus. The second consecutive of Cheyanne in the octagon.

Performance of the Night: Chris Curtis

Despite being the underdog in front of Brendan Allen, Chris Curtis demonstrated with deeds and not with words. Not only Curtis obtained his sixth victory of the 2021, also achieved his second victory in the Octagon.

“The Action Man” he takes his first bonus in UFCAs well as beating the odds and knocking out his rival after a series of combinations, once he fell to the canvas, the referee did not wait long to stop the fight.

Performance of the Night: Clay Guida

In the surprise of the night Clay guida survived almost being finished by the hands and legs of Leonardo Santos. But, it was imposed on Leonardo Santos and managed to be the first to submit it in his career in the MMA. Clay achieved his first victory by completion since 2011. And the eighth bonus of his career.

Performance of the Night: Jamahal Hill

Jamahal hill I don’t need much to win your fight in front Jimmy crute on UFC Vegas 44. A brutal right hand ended in a quick knockout. Seconds after the right hand, he finished him on the ground and the referee stopped the fight. Winning in 48 seconds. Veteran of Contender Series he returned to find victory after losing his undefeated and took his first bonus in his passage through the Octagon.

Performance of the Night: Rafael Fiziev

What is the best way to win in such an even fight? Rafael Fiziev did exactly what it had to do with Brad Riddell after two intense first rounds. In a fight that felt like he was going to define in the last round. Fiziev He launched a spinning kick, stunning him out of action.

