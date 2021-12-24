12/23/2021 at 7:13 PM CET

The president of the Union of Sports Federations of Catalonia (UFEC), Gerard esteva, has demanded from the Government of the Generalitat “real compensation” for the Catalan sports entities affected by the restrictions to fight against the sixth wave of covid-19.

It’s a statement, Esteva has considered that the measures approved by the Government “stigmatize a sector that has done its job well and is essential to combat the coronavirus.”

Among the proposals approved by the Generalitat, the reduction to 70% of the capacity in sporting events and gyms to stop the advance of the covid-19 pandemic, driven by the omicron variant, stands out. “We ask that these measures be accompanied by compensations that they are real and that they end up reaching the clubs and non-profit organizations “, he asserted Esteva.

‼ ️Fem a raised to the population because I practice esport to combat the pandemic ✅Demanem to the Government that the last measures, that stigmatize the sector, are accompanied by compensation for clubs and entitats All the info👇https: //t.co/S2p8d1Vor2#SomEsport #SomEssencials pic.twitter.com/YORXUOts8G – Unió de Federacions #SomEsport #SomEssencials (@UFECcat) December 23, 2021

He also recalled that the World Health Organization (WHO) and the main European governments have indicated that “the best way“To combat the pandemic is the practice of sports both” from a mental health point of view “and to strengthen” the immune system. ”