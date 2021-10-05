There was enormous anticipation for see Manny Pacquiao in action again. He was back in the ring after his last win over Keith Thurman at the MGM Grand Garden in Las Vegas 25 months ago, and It seems that inactivity has taken its toll.

And is that the Filipino was defeated by the Cuban Yordenis Ugás by unanimous decision, thus retaining his WBA welterweight title.

Ugás (27-4) took advantage of his opportunity as a late substitute for Errol Spence Jr., thwarting the return of Pacquiao (67-8-2) in what could be the last fight of his career.

Ugás, 35, he threw about half as many punches as Pacquiao, but his punches were more accurate and effective.

“I’m very excited, but most of all, I want to thank Manny Pacquiao for giving me this moment in this ring today.“, said Ugás after his victory.

“We only had two weeks of training, but I listened to my team and everything went well.”He added.

Two judges gave 116-112 for Ugás, and a third 115-113, a decision that It left a very touched Pacquiao who did not clarify if he would get back into a ring in the future.

Gallery

The images of the fight Ugás – Pacquiao John Locher / AP

He also declined to confirm whether he will participate in the Philippine presidential race, as expected. He intends to make an announcement next month. “Let me rest first before my family and I make a decisionPacquiao said.

The victory was the culmination of a long journey for Ugás, who defected from Cuba two years after winning a bronze medal at the Beijing Olympics.

Ugas left boxing for two years in the middle of the last decade, but he regained his career and took advantage of this unexpected stroke of luck against one of the greatest fighters of this era, obtaining his twelfth victory in 13 fights.

“He is a great competitor, but I came here to prove that I am the WBA champion.“Ugás declared through a translator.” Much respect for him, but I won this fight. “

Ugás had this opportunity last week when Spence was forced to leave after discovering he had a torn retina. during a pre-fight physical exam.

The Cuban fighter had been booked on the card, but he took the opportunity to be the center of attention and the payday that had been out of reach since he left Cuba in a small boat bound for Mexico 11 years ago.

Even after a long hiatus in the later stages of his career, Pacquiao remains a confident leading man and profitable star in a sport that lacks both at its highest levels.

The surprising victory of Ugás will allow the Cuban fighter to have the possibility of signing important fights that allow you to win the millionaire bags that you could not achieve before.