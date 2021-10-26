Ugly Betty, fans say goodbye to the beautiful “peliteñida” | Instagram

Undoubtedly one of the characters in the famous Colombian telenovela that continues to remain among the top spots on the Netflix platform is “I am Betty the Ugly one“Recently the fans of Patricia Fernández known as” La Peliteñida “had to say goodbye to her.

Lorna cepeda is the name of the actress who gave life to this character who made the protagonist so misleading, although things always ended up turning things around.

In his Instagram account, he shared a change of look with which they had to say goodbye to his nickname, which does not keep it with some popularity today.

The beautiful actress born on November 18, 1970 in Cartagena, Colombia is currently 50 years old and continues to look beautiful as some knew her at the premiere of Betty la fea, despite the fact that her career began in 1997.

If you are an admirer of the soap opera which was launched in 1999 and that thanks to Netflix continues to be popular 22 years after its premiere, you can remember the beloved Patricia fernandez who won the affection of Internet users with his blunders in melodrama.

“Patico”, as her ex-boyfriend Mario Calderón called her, was baptized by the “Cuartel de ugly” as “La Peliteñida”, since they claimed that she dyed her hair blonde.

It is precisely what has characterized the beautiful Colombian actress, however perhaps she thought that some changes in her blonde hair were already necessary, which makes her look very pretty.

Lorna considered that it was time to change her look, so she painted it in a brown tone, with which she manages to highlight her beautiful green eyes.

It was on October 14 when she shared a photo wearing her beautiful new shade, while wearing a beautiful golden dress, apparently her fans liked this change, although they had to say goodbye to her endearing character.

As you will remember, the character of Lorna María Cepeda Jiménez, better known as Lorna Paz, has participated in 29 television projects.

In fact, the actress participated in five soap operas before embodying the beautiful Patricia Fernández, Marcela Valencia’s best friend and who studied 6 semesters of finance at San Marino, but that did not end because she married Mauricio Brigman.

Apparently Lorna Paz sister of the also actress Angie Cepeda continues with her career as an actor since her last participation was in 2021 in Pa’Quererte.