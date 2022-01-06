01/05/2022 at 19:21 CET

The United Kingdom and Ireland are planning a joint bid to organize Euro 2028, which would reject their intention to host the 2030 World Cup, according to the British newspaper ‘The Times’.

The newspaper notes that senior international football officials have advised the United Kingdom and Ireland that appearing for the World Cup would be a very risky option and that they would have many more chances of success with the continental tournament.

England already has the experience of having been the main venue of the Eurocup held in 2021, with several games in the group stage, round of 16, as well as the semi-finals and the final, but their bid for the World Cup was damaged by the incidents of the title match.

The England-Italy preview at Wembley turned into a macro bottle in which hundreds of people managed to sneak into the enclosure due to poor organization by stadium security. This led to a high financial fine from UEFA as well as a sanction to play two games behind closed doors (if the events are not repeated, England will only serve one).

Although the British bodies have denied that this had an impact on their options to host a World Cup again after 1966, the truth is that there are fears that this, together with FIFA’s policy of organizing a World Cup every two years and take it to new territories, provokes another rejected candidacy, like the one in 2018, when the World Cup went to Russia.

The deadline for submitting applications is until March 2022 and the designation of the hosts will take place in September 2023.