11/27/2021 at 4:53 PM CET

EP

The Minister of Health of United Kingdom, Sajid Javid, has confirmed this Saturday two cases of the variant of the coronavirus called omicron, of recent appearance and considered as “worrisome” by the World Health Organization.

Cases have been identified in the towns of Chelmsford and Nottingham, which will now be the scene of additional tests to the population to identify more possible cases, as reported by the minister in statements to the BBC network.

The two people are in isolation and both cases are related, according to the minister in relation to a variant identified for the first time in South Africa.

Hours before, the health authorities of Czech Republic have reported that they were verifying the possible existence of a case of the omicron variant of the coronavirus in the country.

The country’s prime minister, Andrej Babis, has specified that the case involves a woman who was in Namibia and flew back to the Czech Republic via South Africa and Dubai.

The health authorities have wanted to call for calm. “We are awaiting confirmation or refutation of this evidence,” according to SZU spokeswoman Stepánka Cechová, on the Novinki news portal.

“It is necessary to wait for the results of the whole genome sequencing, which requires some time,” added Cechová, who estimated that the results could be known on Sunday, according to the Novinki news portal.

Also this Saturday the Minister of Social Affairs of the German state of Hesse, Kai Klose, reported on his Twitter account that “it is very likely” that the variant has already reached Germany.

“Several typical omicron mutations were found last night in a traveler from South Africa. Right now the complete sequencing is still pending but there is a high degree of suspicion, “he added on his Twitter account.