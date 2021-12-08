The task of naming a baby is not something simple, as it is one of the most important decisions that have the greatest influence throughout the life of this new being. While some parents choose to choose traditional names, others turn to movies, series or video games as a source of inspiration to name the newborn, a fact that is no longer strange, as more and more parents do so. A case like this took place recently in the UK, when a couple decided to name their baby after one of the most popular Marvel villains of recent years, Thanos.

Also read: Stellan Skarsgård defends Marvel: it’s capitalism’s fault that crushes independent cinema

Thanos is known to be one of the most fearsome supervillains in the MCU, being the antagonist of the world-renowned films Avengers: Infinity War – 79% and Avengers: Endgame – 95%. The extraordinary event was registered by the website specialized in babies, BabyCentre, also reported that cases like this have been on the increase, because according to the data, other couples have used names of comic book characters, such as Loki, Thor, Tony and Sylvie .

According to the records, this is not the first time that a father or mother decides to name their offspring after the powerful antagonist of the Avengers franchise, as last year another little one was named in this way. In 2021 the names of superheroes in newborns increased, this clearly is due to the dominance of both Marvel and DC Comics films that are shown in theaters and on television through streaming platforms, says BabyCentre.

It seems the habit of choosing popular names for shows and movies will only increase as time goes on. BabyCentre UK Editor-in-Chief, Sarah redshaw, commented to Daily Mail the following:

In case you missed it: Disney Plus to Release 13 Marvel Studios Movies at IMAX Next Weekend

Parents not only show trends that are popular when choosing their baby’s name, but what they don’t choose can be revealing as well. We predict there will be a surge in superhero names as the Marvel and DC movies continue to dominate and inspire many more parents to name their baby Thor, Thanos, or Sylvie. Despite all this inspiration, it can take a long time for parents to decide on a name. Our survey showed that eight percent of parents were still undecided about what to name their baby more than a week after birth. And no matter how long it takes to make a decision, many parents – nearly thirteen percent – end up regretting their choice of name.

Despite this situation, BabyCentre registered the names Muhammad, Noah, Oliver, George and Leo as the most popular for boys and Olivia, Sophia, Lily, Amelia and Ava for girls. In addition, while the fame of some names grows, that of others falls rapidly, such is the case of Piers, Clive, Dwayne, Glynis, Maud or Doris, since the BabyCentre does not register a single baby named like that. Glenda, Pauline, Tina, Clifford and Norman are also on the endangered list, according to the website.

And you, would you name a baby after your favorite superhero or villain? Sometimes many parents allow themselves to be guided by the trends and the emotion of the moment, and end up giving their children a name that they later regret. However, there are many beautiful names that come from great characters in film, television, and animated shows that are definitely worth choosing.

We also recommend: Tom Holland admits to copying Robert Downey Jr. and is proud to follow in his footsteps