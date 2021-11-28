The United Kingdom, Germany and Italy have confirmed their first two cases of the new strain Omicron of coronavirus.

The variant has led several countries to impose restrictions such as travel bans on various southern African countries, against the advice of the World Health Organization, while others have imposed new closures to contain the spread of COVID-19.

WHAT IS THIS NEW VARIANT OF CORONAVIRUS?

South African scientists this week identified a new version of the coronavirus which, they said, is responsible for the recent increase in infections by COVID-19 in Gauteng, the most populated province in the country. It is not clear where the new variant came from, but scientists from South Africa were the first to alert the WHO, and it has now been seen in travelers who they reached Belgium, Botswana, Hong Kong and Israel.

The minister of South African Health, Joe phaahla, said the variant was linked to an “exponential increase” in cases in recent days, although experts are still trying to determine whether the new variant is actually responsible.

After registering just over 200 new confirmed cases per day In recent weeks, South Africa saw the number skyrocket to 2,465 on Thursday. Unable to explain the sudden increase in cases, the scientists studied samples of the virus from the outbreak and discovered the new variant.

In a statement issued on Friday, the World Health Organization he designated it as a “worrying variant” and named it “omicron”, after the letter of the Greek alphabet.

After convening a group of experts to evaluate the data, the WHO said that “preliminary tests indicate an increased risk of reinfection with this variant”, compared to other variants.

“The number of cases of this variant appears to be increasing in almost every province in South Africa,” WHO said.

WHY IS THIS NEW VARIANT CONCERNED TO SCIENTISTS?

It appears to have a high number of mutations in the coronavirus spike protein – about 30_, which could affect how easily it spreads to people.

Sharon Peacock, who has led the genetic sequencing of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 in Britain, at the University of Cambridge, said data so far indicate that the new variant has mutations “consistent with increased transmissibility,” but said that “the meaning of many of the mutations is not yet known.”

Lawrence Young, a virologist at the University of Warwick, described the omicron as “the most mutated version of the virus we have seen,” including potentially worrying changes never before seen in the virus itself.

Dr Anthony Fauci, the US government’s top infectious disease expert, said US authorities arranged a call with their South African counterparts later Friday for more details, and said there was no indication that the variant had still arrived in the United States.

