The government British may need to introduce stricter restrictions to slow the growth of the variant omicron and prevent a further increase in hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19, British scientists said on Saturday.

The health officials of the Kingdom United say that omicron is spreading much faster than the delta strain and is likely to replace it and become the dominant variant in Great Brittany in a matter of days. The UK recorded 58,194 coronavirus cases on Friday, the highest number since January, although it is unclear which part was the omicron variant.

Concerns about new variant led the conservative government of the prime minister Boris Johnson to reintroduce the restrictions that were lifted almost six months ago. Masks should be used in most indoor settings, vaccination certificates should be shown to enter facilities clubs nocturnal and people are encouraged to work from home if possible.

Many scientists say that is unlikely to be enough.

A big wave is coming to the UK

Models released Saturday by scientists at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine suggested omicron is likely to cause a large wave of infections by January, and could cause between 25,000 Y 75,000 deaths in England in the next five months if no further action is taken.

The most pessimistic scenario foresees half a million people hospitalized with the virus by the end of April and says that daily hospital admissions could double the previous peak in January 2021. The study carried out by scientists, who help advise the British government, does not It has been peer reviewed.

The number of infections will depend on how far the variant escapes the protection of vaccines and on the effectiveness of booster vaccines in boosting immunity, both of which remain unclear.

Scientists in South Africa, where omicron was first identified, say they see signs that it may cause a less serious disease than delta, but be careful that it is too early to be sure.

“In our most optimistic scenario, the impact of omicron in the early part of 2022 would be reduced with mild control measures, such as working from home,” said Rosanna Barnard of the school’s Center for Mathematical Modeling of Infectious Diseases. “However, our most pessimistic scenario suggests that we may have to endure stricter restrictions to ensure that the (health service) is not overwhelmed.”

The Johnson administration says it is not considering tougher measures, but aims to offer everyone 18 and over a booster shot by the end of January.

The UK Health Safety Agency said on Friday that the AstraZeneca and Pfizer vaccines appear. less effective in preventing symptomatic infections in people exposed to omicron, although preliminary data show that effectiveness appears to increase to between 70% and 75% after a third dose of the vaccine.

