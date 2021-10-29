Updated on Friday, October 29, 2021 – 10:10

France has advised that it can apply sanctions against the United Kingdom from the next day 2 if it does not reach an agreement for London to grant it the fishing licenses to which it considers it is entitled under the Brexit agreement

George Eustice, the British Minister of the Environment.

The British Minister for the Environment, George Eustice, has warned France on Friday that the United Kingdom may take retaliation if Paris maintains the threats due to the fishing conflict that the two countries face.

France has warned that it can apply sanctions against the United Kingdom from next day 2 if it does not reach an agreement for London to grant it the fishing licenses to which it considers it is entitled under the Brexit agreement.

Faced with these threats and yesterday’s arrest of a British fishing boat in French watersEustice told Sky News on Friday that “two can play this game,” referring to retaliation.

The minister added that the head of Foreign Affairs, Liz Truss, who has summoned the French ambassador in London, Catherine Colonna, to try to inquire about the next steps of the French authorities in the fishing conflict.

“We do not know what they will do, they have said that they will not introduce these measures until Tuesday, probably at the earliest, so we will see what they do,” added the British minister.

“But if they do, well, two can play this game and we reserve the ability to respond in a proportionate way,” Eustice warned.

He also reported that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson may address this conflict with French President Emmanuel Macron during this weekend’s G20 summit in Rome.

France intends to prohibit British fishing vessels from landing their catches in some French ports and wants to tighten sanitary and customs controls.

In addition, the French authorities will carry out systematic security checks on ships and will reinforce the searches of trucks destined for or coming from the United Kingdom.

