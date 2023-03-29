Ukrainian model becomes Himeno in this spectacular cosplay

Chainsaw Manwith the adventures of Denji, has managed to gain popularity in the world of manga and anime, thanks to the Japanese work written and illustrated by Tatsuki Fujimoto, not only for its protagonist but also for other characters such as Himeno.

For those who don’t know, Chainsaw Man, which in Spanish means Chainsaw Man, is a manga released on December 3, 2018 and was adapted to anime by the MAPPA studio, premiering on October 11, 2022.

This shonen enjoys an excellent narrative, violent scenes, and black humor, but these characteristics have also been combined with sad moments, such as Himeno’s death.

She was a Public Security Demon Slayer, working under Makima’s special squad. She was Aki Hayakawa’s work partner and was easy to recognize by her short, straight, dark hair, the patch over her right eye, and she was always dressed in a suit and tie.

The tribute to Himeno of a Ukrainian cosplayer

According to a report published on the website of E Games NewsUkrainian cosplayer Sai, better known on social media as saiwestwood and with more than 146 thousand followers on Instagram, she embodied Himeno perfectly.

“For me, the Himeno episode is very tragic. I felt really bad for Aki too. She lost an amazing teammate and a close friend… ”, the content creator wrote in the description of the publication, referring to Himeno’s death.

As we can see, the model perfectly recreated Himeno’s outfit, with a suit and tie. She also wears the same hair look and eyepatch of hers that distinguishes this character from the Chainsaw Man anime.