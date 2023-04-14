Ukrainian model performs beautiful cosplay of Shinobu Kocho

“She may be the only female swordsman within the Pillars who can’t cut off a Demon’s head, but someone who can use poisons to kill them is just as amazing.” That sentence sums up what Shinobu Kocho means for the plot of Kimetsu no Yaiba / Demon Slayer, who comes to real life in a beautiful cosplay.

This manga, written and illustrated by Koyoharu Gotoge, whose publication began on February 15, 2016 in Shueisha’s weekly Shukan Shonen Jump magazine and was later adapted to anime by Ufotable from April 2019, revealed to the Nine Pillars, the elite group of the Demon Slayer Corps and which included Shinobu.

The Insect Pillar is a major supporting character within the Kimetsu no Yaiba franchise. Shinobu was a Demon Slayer who was a swordsman, but she does not possess the physical strength to cut the heads of Demons, leading her to develop a fighting style of her own to accommodate her lack of physical strength. .

Shinobu is one of Demon Slayer’s favorite waifus, which is why many followers have wanted to dress up like her and perform fascinating cosplays like the one we will share in this post.

Ukrainian model becomes Shinobu

According to a report published on the website of Spaghetti Codethe Ukrainian model Faid Eyren, better known on the Internet and social networks as faid_eyren_cosplaywith more than 25 thousand followers on Instagram, made this captivating cosplat of the Pilar del Insecto.

As we can see, in addition to recreating the tonality of the character’s hair and eyes, the content creator wears a gray haori with a pattern of butterfly wings, which fades into turquoise and pink on the sleeves.