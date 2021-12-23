12/23/2021 at 4:31 PM CET

Sport.es

The Ultra-Trail Guara Somontano turns 13 in 2022 and to celebrate it presents a renewed edition. The Alquézar event, which It will be held on September 23, 24 and 25, will include significant changes in its four tests that will allow participants to discover new areas of the Canyons Natural Park and the Sierra de Guara.

“For 2022 we wanted to change our event to make it much more attractive with changes that will allow you to discover more the Sierra de Guara & rdquor ;, he comments Santi Santamaría, director of Ultra-Trail Guara Somontano.

The event will keep Alquézar as a nerve center, but their careers change distances and unevenness. In addition, the organization has named each event with a new name, leaving the event as follows:

– The Ultra Trail Guara Somontano will have a distance of 107 kilometers and 5400 meters of positive elevation gain.

– The Return to Sevil, which is the old Long Trail, is reduced to 50 kilometers and 2600 meters of positive elevation gain.

– Vero Trail, before Trail of 38 kilometers, will become 30 kilometers and a positive slope of 1400 meters.

– Trail Alquézar Rosé, is the only test that increases kilometers, going from 14 to 17.5 kilometers with a positive drop of 900 meters.

“We have tried to eliminate the final part that used to be many kilometers of track and now all routes will be more attractive. The arrival to Alquézar will be done by a path of special beauty that will take runners through the area of ​​Campo Luengo, El Tito, the Abrigos de Quizans and the Balsas de Basacol, from where they will descend to the Collado de San Lucas before reaching the meta & rdquor ;, adds Santi Santamaría.

“We want to highlight new points of the Natural Park of the Cañones and the Sierra de Guara such as the Puente del Diablo, Colungo, Fuente de San Pelegrín, the town of San Pelegrín and Pozos de Nieve de Campo Luengo. Areas that join the popular Pasarelas del Vero or Fajas del Mascún. Thus, the runners faithful to our test will have more reasons to be with us again, and for the new ones we offer landscapes of great natural value with which to enjoy running & rdquor;, points out the director of UTGS.

The first three tests (UTGS, La Vuelta a Sevil and Trail del Vero) will be held on Saturday, while the Trail Alquézar Rosado will take place on Sunday as the end of the party. They are not the only novelties that the 2022 edition will present, the organization will reveal more news throughout the next year.

The Registration will open on February 4 at 8:00 p.m. from the UTGS website A renewed website where each of the new routes for 2022 are detailed and from which the tracks can be downloaded, in addition to consulting the scheduled program for the weekend.