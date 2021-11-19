Gone are the days when basketball practiced by the teams of the Eastern Conference he was defensive, cumbersome, tough and tactical, fleeing the spectacle and the fluidity of the other side of the country. The disruptive trend that has been observed for some time has reached a higher status this NBA season 2021/22, in which a very important part of the excitement and good basketball in the league is concentrated on the east coast. And it is that favoritism on the role of Brooklyn nets has lost weight in the face of the emerging power of teams like Chicago Bulls, New York Knicks and Washington Wizards, the challenge of returning to the best level of Miami Heat or the expected comeback of established franchises in the elite.

There are 3 teams out of the top 8 that should be part of that group at the end

Taking a look at the standings after the first fortnight of games played, it is impossible to make a mere approximation of the teams that will get into the postseason. Being in the top 8 will be very expensive and many of the initial forecasts are jumping overboard. Currently, three teams that seemed indisputable fixed in the noble zone of the table, such as Milwaukee Bucks, Atlanta Hawkss or Boston CelticsThey are far from the best, as are two teams of great competitive power, such as the Toronto Raptors and the Indiana Pacers, who will not give up in their quest to go as far as possible.

For these five squads to earn a playoff berth, they will not only have to improve a lot, but also wait for a puncture from one of the teams that is astonishing so far. Brooklyn nets it is far from being the dominating team that was assumed and there has been great instability over the Irving case that can put the project into question. Miami Heat and Chicago Bulls they seem very solid franchises and with everything necessary to perpetuate themselves at the top, while New York Knicks it should progress as its headlines improve performance. Thus, the great unknowns are the ability to Washington Wizads, Charlotte Hornets and Cleveland Cavaliers, all innovative projects and with young talents, to stay at the top.

The future of Philadelphia 76ers, great unknown to define the Eastern Conference

The case of Philadelphia 76ers, who could give up competing if Embiid’s injuries become chronic, in order to seek a better deal for Simmons’ summer departure, or they could give a twist to their project with an immediate transfer from the Australian who brought a player All Star to his discipline and he will double his chances of earning a place of honor in the classification. Only the Detroit Pistons and the Orlando Magic are teams that can be written off in a tremendously attractive franchise with a level of equality and uncertainty not remembered in the history of the league.