After a long wait, we finally have the first trailer for Uncharted, the new movie based on the hit Naughty Dog video game franchise. Actor Tom Holland plays the young Nathan Drake, an adventurer who has been the protagonist of video games Uncharted: Drake’s Fortune, Uncharted 2: Among Thieves, Uncharted 3: Drake’s Deception, Uncharted: Golden Abyss and Uncharted: A thief end.

This film has been in production for several years and, according to Collider, the first reports of an adaptation came in 2008, but the current version began to be worked on in 2017. Together with Holland we have Mark Wahlberg as Victor “Sully” Sullivan, Nathan’s mentor; Tati Gabrielle as Braddock, Sophia Ali as Chloe Frazer, and Antonio Banderas in a role that is still unknown.

Uncharted is directed by Ruben Fleischer, director known for Zombieland – 90% and Venom – 35%. The script was in charge of the duo formed by Art Marcum and Matt Holloway, responsible for Iron Man – El Hombre de Hierro – 93%, Transformers: The Last Knight – 15% and Men in Black: International – 43%. The film is a prequel to the video games created by Naughty Dog Studios.

According to Collider, the decision to cast Tom Holland as the protagonist could have a negative impact on video game fans, as he does not resemble the original character. However, they also believe that Sony wanted to target a wider audience and take advantage of the fame that the Spider-Man films have brought to the British actor. Holland was introduced as Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2016, in Captain America: Civil War – 90%, and then appeared in Spider-Man: Homecoming – 92%, Avengers: Infinity War – 79%, Avengers: Endgame – 95% and Spider-Man: Far From Home – 82%. In December we will see him in Spider-Man: No Road Home.

At the beginning of this year, Holland gave an interview to GQ UK, and stated that he does not feel very confident that he did a good job as Nathan Drake. These were his words:

As soon as you start worrying about ‘Do I look good in this take?’, Acting becomes more than just playing a character. I think there are elements of my performance in Uncharted where I fell under that spell of ‘I want to look good now. I want this to be my cool moment. ‘ I had to play this very tough and stoic guy, basically being Mark Wahlberg. My character is supposed to be a fucking action hero right now! Look, I haven’t seen it, so I don’t know if I made it. But it was an important lesson learned.

In addition to Uncharted, Sony is working on a number of The last of us for HBO, based on the hit video game of the same name. On the other hand, adaptations of famous video games continue, such as Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City, a film that serves as a reboot for the saga in the cinema. Previously we had six installments directed by Paul WS Anderson and starring Milla Jovovich, and in addition to not being faithful to the original material, critics considered them very bad.

Netflix will soon premiere a live-action series and an animated series of resident Evil, as well as an anime series by Assassin’s creed, a video game that was brought to the big screen in 2016 and that was a failure in every way, despite having such renowned actors as Michael Fassbender, Jeremy Irons and Marion Cotillard in its cast.

Despite the setbacks, video game adaptations to film and television have been on a roll in recent years, thanks to hits like the animated series Castlevania – 100%, from Netflix, and the live-action feature films Pokémon: Detective Pikachu – 69%, Sonic The Movie – 89% and Mortal Kombat – 74%.

