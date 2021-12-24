If you miss Indiana Jones but want to let him rest, or at least until the new movie comes out, Nathan Drake could be a great understudy for him. Taking advantage of the fact that everyone is talking about Tom Holland for Spider-Man: No Way Home – 92%, Sony has revealed the newest trailer for Uncharted, the new adventure franchise that it hopes to start with the help of that young actor.

Directed by Ruben Fleischer, Uncharted: Off the Map is the adaptation of a popular video game series. The story is about Nathan Drake (Tom Holland), a young man with a mysterious past who becomes an expert explorer and thief of lost relics. In the trailer, we can see that this installment has taken several scenes almost directly from the source material and that it will be an eccentric modern action adventure, but that haunts ancient world settings.

The trailer reveals more about the relationship between Drake and Sully (Mark Wahlberg). We see what their first encounter was like and how he uses it to distract certain enemies for clues that allow them to find a treasure of billions of dollars. The trailer also allows us to see the humorous tone that the film will follow and even takes a look at the action sequences, among which one stands out in which helicopters carry what appear to be old pirate ships.

In case you never had a chance to play video games, Uncharted begins with Nathan already an adult, unlike the movie which will give Holland a chance to do a more youthful version. There are several moments in the trailer that are taken from different installments of the saga, so it is easy to assume that it will not be just a direct adaptation of the first video game.

What will be interesting is to see if they take up the most supernatural elements of the original story. In the first three, almost the last episode features superhuman and monstrous enemies. Since the decline of the saga that began Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl – 79%, Hollywood has tried to find an adventure franchise that could revive public interest in those kinds of productions that mix fantasy and adventure.

Drake’s story came to a conclusion with a fourth installment that was released a few years ago. In fact, this 2021 a remastered compilation of the main games and their spin-offs was published for PS5. Not bad for trying to match gamers and fans’ interest in the film in profit for both the video game division and the film studio. How many will you get? We will find out very soon.

Sony has placed great emphasis on bringing its Playstation exclusives to other media. In addition to Uncharted: Off the Map, which hits theaters on February 17, also has an HBO series on the way, The Last of Us: Part II – 100%, and a movie of its most recent hit Ghost of Tsushima – 100%. Not to mention the latest movie Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City – 39%. Will this be a new era for video game adaptations? Only time can reveal it to us.

