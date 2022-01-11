It is one of the crossroads of interest from the beginning of 2022 in professional boxing. Two undefeated and promising fighters face to face. On the one hand, the former member of the Moroccan team, now based in the Alava town of Salinas de Añana, Abdellatif Zohuairi ‘Tetef’. On the other, the Colombian resident in Fuenlabrada (Madrid), Einer Steven. The clash will be 6 rounds at super featherweight.

They are two boxers of similar age and identical trajectory, with three victories in as many fights. From that incipient and promising professional resume one can deduce greater forcefulness on the part of Steven, who has a victory before the limit, while Tetef has always won the points. The agreed weight also favors Steven, since it will be the limit of the super featherweight, a division above which the pupil of Jose Luis Celaya. Despite the slight weight advantage for the Colombian, he will be the resident in Alava who has more centimeters in height and reach.

The foreseeable is a clash of styles, with a Tetef trying to dominate from medium-long distance and a Steven looking for the exchange. In any case, it is a boxing match of great interest to both contestants and, above all, to the public.

“We are very confident in Tetef’s qualities and in his progression. And we have been able to perceive that Steven’s team has the same confidence in their boxer. It is a fight not to be lost ”, assures Celaya.

More professional boxing

The Tetef vs Steven 6 rounds is part of an evening that Euskobox promotes next January 29 in the brand new Iradier Arena in Vitoria-Gasteiz. In the long-distance fight, 8 rounds at the bantamweight, the Colombian residing in the capital of Alava will face them. Fran mendoza (12-0-0, 7 KO), and the experienced Anuar Rooms, a native of the same region ase Mendoza (22-12-1, 12 KO). A victory, which will not be easy, will bring Fran closer to the great international events. Before, the professional debut of a new member of the Mendoza saga, the super fly Kato, who will plead over 4 rounds with the Madrilenian Carlos Hernandez.

K1 professional

Two professional K1 matches will raise the temperature of the Iradier Arena. In the 75 kilos, the Bilbao Alaitz olaeta The Portuguese of Bolivian origin will be measured Luis Fernando Vaca; while in the 62 kilos, the Bilbao Julian Fernandez will face one of the emerging figures of the K1 Alava, ‘The Gladiator’ Flavius ​​Chiaburu. The evening will begin with several boxing matches and amateur K1. Tickets available at the box office from 20 euros. And in advance sale at Gasteiz Sport Gym of Vitoria-Gasteiz and in Elite Sport de Etxebarri (Bizkaia).

