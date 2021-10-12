10/12/2021 at 1:34 PM CEST

Barça has a real litmus test this Wednesday with the visit of another of the teams that have won their first two Euroleague matches, the Olympiacos from former Barça manager Giorgio Bartzokas.

A duel that will serve to gauge the real form of Barça that has managed to prevail in all its official Endesa League matches (6-0) and also in Europe (2-0), with victories against the German teams of ALBA Berlin and Bayern Munich.

Now, with the warmth of the Palau fans, he welcomes the Greek team who arrive with two former Barça players in their ranks, Sasha Vezenkov and Kostas Papanikolau, and with morale through the roof after his last victory against Real Madrid (74-68) and previously, against Baskonia (75-50).

A motivated Barça

Now The Greek team will play their first away game where a Barça motivated by their great start to the campaign awaits them and where the coach, Sarunas Jasikevicius, has managed to give the entire squad minutes to oxygenate the players in this busy October calendar.

The Barca have managed to beat the Piraeus team in three of their last four games, although last year each one took the victory as a visitor so the swords appear aloft in a prestigious duel in the Euroleague.

Many of the eyes will be focused on the players who contribute the most offensively, such as Nikola Mirotic (16.5 points and 4.5 rebounds) and that he arrives fresh after his break against Betis, while the most dangerous player of the Greeks is Sasha Vezenkov, with an average of 16 points and 10 rebounds.

Defensive aggression and scoring

LThe blaugrana will have to be aggressive in defense and try to control the rebound if they want to win the third consecutive winAlthough Olympiacos has also shown its great defense, leaving its rivals in 59 points and only 14% of success in triples.

The blaugrana exterior success, especially from the triple, is another of the weapons to be exploited by Barça who has found players like Jokubaitis, Kuric and Laprovittola, very effective when it is not possible to play indoors.

We will see what image this Barça offers against the first major rival this season in the Euroleague. The show is sure to be guaranteed at the Palau.