NEW YORK – November 8, 2021 – Combate Global today announced a new twist on its mixed martial arts (MMA) tournament, “United States VS Mexico,” eight-man lightweight, one night, with undefeated Irishman Patrick “ La Sanguijuela ”Lehane (3-0), who will represent Mexico in the event on Friday, November 12, live from the US on Univision (11 pm ET / 12 am PT) and TUDN USA (11 pm ET / 8 pm PT).

The program will also air in Mexico on TUDN MX, starting at 10 pm local time.

Lehane, 22, from Cork, Ireland will replace original tournament entrant Miguel “The Destroyer” Villegas of Tijuana, BC, who has withdrawn from the engagement due to an injury sustained in training camp.

In the spirit of representing Mexico in the tournament, Lehane, who spent two weeks in Mexico City preparing for her debut in Combate Global on August 1, is applying for her Mexican citizenship and has adopted the Spanish translation of her nickname, “ The Leech. “

“The famous Mexican singer, Chavela Vargas, once said ‘A Mexican is born where the hell he wants to be born,” said Campbell McLaren, CEO of Combate Global. “Although he was born and raised in Ireland, Patrick Lehane has shown this year that he fights like a Mexican, embraced Mexican culture and even went so far as to apply for his Mexican citizenship, so he is taking over from our injured Mexican wrestler and will represent Mexico. in this tournament that is destined to bring Much More Action ”.

With Lehane entering the tournament, the Mexico draw fixtures have been adjusted for Lehane to face Hugo “The Hooligan” Flores (9-3) of Guadalajara, JL via Chicago, Ill.

Originally scheduled to face Villegas, undefeated Cristian “Puas” Pérez (6-0) from Ensenada, BC will fight Daniel “Scrappy” Soto (15-5) from Ciudad Jiménez, Chih. via Ephraim, Utah.

A veteran of 14 amateur bouts, Lehane made his professional debut, as well as his promotional debut, on August 1. Defeating two veteran opponents with a combined two dozen professional matches, in one night, to win the first ever European Global Combat tournament.

Just six weeks after achieving the shocking tournament victory, Lehane returned to Combate Global action, beating Mexican Isaac Ruelas by split decision in an all-out war on September 10.

Announced last week, the US tournament group pitting Jim “The Beast” Alers (14-4) of Pembroke Pines, Florida against Enrique “Baby Bull” González (9-4) of Chicago and Samuel “ The Alley Cat ”Alvarez (5-4) of Manteca, California versus Jimmy“ Sandstorm ”Sandlin (4-3) of Carlisle, Ohio in the quarterfinal stage of the competition, remains the same.

The winners of the two bouts of the quarterfinal stage between American fighters will meet in the semifinal stage, while the winners of the two fights of the quarterfinal stage between Mexican athletes will meet in the semifinal phase.

The event will conclude with a showdown between the United States and Mexico in the action stage of the championship.

The tournament quarter-final stage matches and the semi-final stage matches will each consist of one five-minute round, and the championship stage match will consist of three five-minute rounds.

In a women’s strawweight matchup (115 pounds) outside of the tournament announced last week, Melissa Amaya (1-0) of Spokane, Washington will fight Andrea Amaro (1-1) of El Paso, Texas.