Tickets on Sale Tuesday, November 18!

MINNEAPOLIS – Cuban sensation and undefeated WBA Super Middleweight Champion David Morrell Jr. will defend his title in his adopted hometown of Minneapolis when he faces adopted 168-pound contender Alantez Fox on Saturday, December 18 as part of the PBC Boxing Night main event on FOX and FOX Deportes live from The Armory in Minneapolis.

The telecast kicks off at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT and will feature an exciting rising prospect like José Valenzuela taking on exciting lightweight contender Austin Dulay in the 10-round co-main event.

Tickets for this event, which is promoted by TGB Promotions and Warriors Boxing, will go on sale on Tuesday, November 16 and can be purchased through The Armory at http://ArmoryMN.com/ and through Ticketmaster.

“David Morrell Jr. is becoming a fan favorite of The Armory in a city that has embraced him with open arms like Minneapolis, and he will seek to continue his rise in the super middleweight division by taking on the always difficult Alantez Fox on December 18, ”said Tom Brown, President of TGB Promotions.

“The Armory was raving about David in June and he gave them a memorable first round knockout. My expectation is that this entire card will feature another incredible atmosphere as we witness the exciting prospect José Valenzuela in his most demanding test yet against Austin Dulay. This will be a night you don’t want to miss on TV tuning in to FOX or here in Minneapolis. “

Morrell (5-0, 4 KOs) currently resides and trains in Minneapolis, and he has shown that the prodigious talent that has helped him stand out as an amateur since he arrived in the United States in 2019 is still alive and well in the professional environment. The 23-year-old boxer had recently been elevated, and prior to that he had already established himself earning the interim title by dominating then-undefeated Lennox Allen live on FOX in August 2020.

More recently, Morrell dazzled a packed Armory by knocking out previously undefeated Mario Cazares in the first round of that evening. Morrell returns Dec. 18 ready to headline FOX’s undercard for the third time in less than a year, including what will be his second straight fight at The Armory.

“I am grateful to my entire team for having this opportunity to fight in front of my fans at The Armory in Minneapolis once again,” Morrell said. “The night we had there in June was unforgettable and we have trained looking to build on that. I already want to feel that energy from the people again and show that I am someone to deal with in the super middleweight division. “

Fox (28-2-1, 13 KOs) is 29 years old and started his career undefeated in his initial 23 contests at middleweight, but then he ran into Demetrius Andrade and lost that fight on points in 2017. Out of Upper Marlboro, Maryland, he bounced back by winning his next three fights before losing to Liam Williams during an evening held in the UK in December 2018.

Fox’s official debut at the super middleweight came a year later, in December 2020, and successfully defeating Marcos Hernández by unanimous decision. His most recent date was against Manny Woods in June of this year, and Fox stopped him in front of the crowd at The Armory in Minneapolis.

“I’m so excited to be able to fight for a world title for the first time – it’s ‘SlyAza’ Fox on FOX!” Exclaimed Fox. “This will be an early Christmas present. Buy your gifts, go home and get ready to see a show. I always stay smart and plan to make the most of this opportunity. I’ve been waiting to fight for a title like this all my life and I’ll take the title home with me. “

Valenzuela (10-0, 6 KOs) was born in Los Mochis, Sinaloa, and currently trains alongside two-time undefeated world champion David Benavidez. The 22-year-old has been a professional since 2018 and entered his most recent fight with a streak of five straight knockouts before winning on points after 10 rounds for the first time in his career against Deiner Berrio. Valenzuela will seek to crown his great 2021 campaign on December 18 with his fifth win of the year

“I am grateful to be able to display my talents on this great stage before the whole world on FOX,” said Valenzuela. “I keep getting better and become more and more dangerous as I grow and learn. Dulay is a tough opponent, but I will be ready to prove myself on December 18. “

Dulay (14-2, 10 KOs) comes into this fight having prevailed in three of his last four fights, and now he looks to stand out with the most significant victory of his career thus far against Valenzuela on December 18. The 26-year-old boxer has just defeated José Gallegos by unanimous decision in November 2020, shaking off the bitter taste of previously losing on points to former title contender Diego Magdaleno. The Nashville, Tennessee native’s only other loss was to undefeated super featherweight Chris Colbert.

“I feel very strong and recovered from my leg injury, more agile and explosive than ever,” said Dulay. “This fight will be exciting and very entertaining with our similar styles. Valenzuela will be a worthy opponent, but I will take advantage of this fight to give my career a new start. He will have to deal with the best version of Austin Dulay on December 18. “

Viewers can watch PBC shows live on the FOX Sports and FOX NOW apps or by logging on to FOXSports.com. Additionally, all programs are available on FOX Sports on SiriusXM channel 83 on satellite radio and on the SiriusXM app.

