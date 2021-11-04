THE ANGELS (November 3, 2021) – Undefeated five-time world champion and most popular boxer of the moment Gervonta “Tank” Davis will defend your World title of the AMB against the powerful Mexican boxer Isaac “Pitbull ” Cruz on Sunday, December 5 as part of an event Premier Boxing Champions live on SHOWTIME PPV from STAPLES Center on The Angels

cross arrives to replace Rolando Romero.

Tickets for the event, which is promoted by Mayweather Promotions, GTD Promotions and TGB Promotions, are already on sale through AXS.com.

The third consecutive pay-per-view of Davis the main attraction will see the American champion headlining the undercard against cross, who has well earned his nickname of Pitbull during your professional career.

“This is going to be a tremendous fight on SHOWTIME PPV,” said Leonard ellerbe, CEO of Mayweather Promotions. “Isaac Cruz was ready to take advantage of this great opportunity and my expectation is that he will be ready to fight the fight of his life. Yet Gervonta Davis is a once-a-generation talent that just keeps getting better. This fight will culminate in a spectacular way on December 5. “

“Congratulations to Isaac Cruz for agreeing to be the replacement opponent in a pay-per-view fight that brings a lot of pressure against one of boxing’s brightest stars like Gervonta Davis,” said Tom Brown, President of TGB Promotions. “Cruz is not going to shrink and is going to look for Davis, but everyone knows what Gervonta is capable of. It will be the irresistible force against the immovable object, which means there will be guaranteed fireworks at the Staples Center and on SHOWTIME PPV on Sunday, December 5. ”

Davis (25-0, 24 KOs), is the star boxer of the stable of fighters from Mayweather Promotions and featured another notable performance in June of this year by stopping the previously undefeated Mario Barrios to capture the 140-pound division title and become world champion in three different divisions. The native of Baltimore captured his lightweight championship by knocking out the Cuban and former champion Yuriorkis Gamboa in the twelfth round of their fight in December 2019.

“I respect Isaac Cruz for taking the fight, but everyone knows what I do,” Davis said. “I come to look for the knockout and that is precisely what I will do in this fight. I am back in Los Angeles, the city where the stars shine, and I will arrive ready to shine against Isaac Cruz on December 5 at the STAPLES Center. ”

cross (22-1-1, 15 KOs) 23-year-old will look to hurt Davis and push it to its limit to gain victory. The pride of Mexico City saw a meteoric rise through the lightweight rankings in 2020, announcing its presence with an electrifying first-round knockout of a veteran like Diego Magdaleno in September.

cross is second in the ranking of the FIB and continued that great triumph prevailing by unanimous decision against the previously undefeated Argentine Matías Romero in March of this year and most recently on points against former champion Francisco Vargas in June.

The Aztec boxer fought in the US for the first time in December 2019 and has not been defeated in his four fights since then, appearing in SHOWTIME on three occasions in addition to having beaten Magdaleno as part of the preliminary card of the SHOWTIME PPV of Gervonta Davis vs. Leo Santa Cruz.

“First of all, I want to thank Gervonta Davis and his team for giving me this opportunity – an opportunity that I plan to make the most of,” Cruz said. “God willing, I will be world champion on December 5. This fight motivates me a lot both professionally and personally. I am sure that on December 5 the whole world will know the name of Isaac ‘Pitbull’ Cruz. ”

Twitter: https://twitter.com/mmaunola

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/mma.uno

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mma.uno/

