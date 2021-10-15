Technical clothing with technologies and materials that improve ventilation, wick sweat away and, in general, favor comfort and optimize sports performance.

UA RUSH Seamless Illusion Short Sleeve T-Shirt

UA RUSH is the kit you wear in the most important moments: during the most demanding classes, the most decisive matches and the most intense training sessions. It fits perfectly, maintains breathability and motivates you to beat your personal records. UA RUSH is infrared technology that reflects the energy of the body to perform more and recover faster.

Soft fabric designed with mesh ventilation placed where you need it most. Nearly seamless construction to eliminate chafing. Four-way stretch fabric construction for greater mobility in any direction. Material that wicks sweat and dries quickly.

Men’s UA Knit Woven Hybrid Shorts

Shorts for your HIIT workouts. It is made with a resistant fabric on the back and breathable on the front.

Ultra-soft knit fabric that provides stretch and mobility where you need it. Lightweight stretch fabric that is durable and dries fast. Four-way stretch fabric construction for greater mobility in any direction. Coated elastic waistband with adjustable inner drawcord for easy, one-handed adjustment. Side open pockets and a zippered Strength Pocket on the right side for easy storage.

Men’s UA HOVR Apex 3 Training Shoes

The UA HOVR Apex 3 offer cushioning and incredible energy return on explosive movements. Plus, its tough layering system and flexible outsole stabilize forward, backward, or sideways movements.

UA HOVR technology that provides a zero gravity feel to maintain energy return and eliminate impact. UA HOVR foam in the EVA midsole to offer the perfect balance between comfort and performance. Lightweight mesh upper with 3D print for unsurpassed protection and durability. Strap construction provides more support, allowing greater forefoot movement and heel stability. UA TriBase technology that maximizes contact with the ground, promotes natural movement and provides flexibility for a better grip during weight lifting.

Men’s UA RUSH Seamless Short Sleeve T-Shirt

UA RUSH is a kit that fits perfectly, maintains breathability and motivates you to beat your personal records. As your body releases energy, it is absorbed and returned by mineral-embedded tissue to improve endurance.

Soft fabric designed with mesh ventilation. Nearly seamless construction to eliminate chafing. Four-way stretch fabric construction for greater mobility. Material that wicks sweat and dries quickly.

Men’s UA RUSH Legacy Woven Pants

Recover faster, improve faster. The fabric with incorporated minerals absorbs the energy you give off and returns it back to your muscles, so you feel less tired and you recover faster.

Pattern inside the tissue that returns infrared energy to the body so that muscles recover faster. UA Storm technology that repels water without sacrificing breathability. Soft, lightweight and extremely durable ripstop fabric. Full jersey lining for comfort. Coated elastic waistband and external drawcord. Side open pockets and a zippered Strength Pocket on the right side for easy storage.

Men’s UA RUSH Legacy Windbreaker

Also made with a fabric with incorporated minerals that absorbs the energy you give off and returns it back to your muscles, so you feel less tired and recover faster.

Pattern inside the tissue that returns infrared energy to the body so that muscles recover faster. UA Storm technology that repels water without sacrificing breathability. Soft, lightweight and extremely durable ripstop fabric. Wind resistant construction to offer protection against bad weather. Full knit lining for comfort. Bungee cord at hood and bottom hem for a secure, customizable fit.

www.underarmour.es