ALEJANDRA OLCESE

Updated Thursday, 2 December 2021 – 20:01

Private employment – without counting ERTE and freelancers in cessation of activity – has not yet recovered the level prior to the crisis

Javi martnez

The unemployment has fallen in Spain in November for the ninth consecutive month and the number of workers registered with the Social Security has grown, but there is still in the country 231,812 workers without activity and charging a public benefit, according to the data released this Thursday by the ministries of Labor and Social Security.

It is the case of 125,000 employees that as of December 1 are still affected by a Temporary Employment Regulation File (ERTE), suspension or reduction, and 106,180 freelancers that have their business closed or half gas and are receiving a benefit for cessation of activity. Both groups compute in the 19.75 million affiliates to Social Security, since although they are without work they are still registered, hence the effective employment is located around the 19.5 million people.

This total of workers includes both those from the private sector, like those of public sector. For the latter there is only data at the end of October, when they were around 2.77 million employees between civil servants and labor personnel of the Administration, so it is expected that they will be even more at the end of November.

Employment recovers

Taking this into account, Raymond Torres, director of business and international analysis of Funcas, explains to EL MUNDO that the effective private sector employment (without counting workers in ERTE and freelancers in cessation of activity) still has not recovered the pre-crisis level, but it is foreseeable that it will do so in the month of December. Today there will be in Spain around 20,000 or 30,000 fewer workers than in February 2020.

To make this estimate, they take into account the evolution of the public sector in October and also that the sectors that have pulled employment in November are precisely those in which it tends to predominate, such as the education (which has been responsible for half of the jobs created in November, 29,735) or the administrative activities and auxiliary services (+16,835) and the Public Administration and Defense and Compulsory Social Security (+9,597).

On the opposite side are sectors such as the hotelier (which has destroyed 62,633 jobs) and the health activities and social services (which has 8,973 fewer workers than in October).

In global terms, however, taking into account all workers discharged to Social Security, employment has recovered the pre-pandemic level.

“The recovery of employment to levels prior to the health crisis is good news and, especially, its positive impact on women, youth and those sectors that had suffered the most with the pandemic and that they are still facing the uncertainty of the evolution of the health situation and possible limitations in the normal development of the activity, “said the CEOE after knowing the data.

In the opinion of the employers, the fact that the labor market is out of step with the growth prospects, which are constantly being revised downwards, shows that the current labor framework is suitable for labor relations and “favorable to job creation”.

More workers but fewer hours worked

However, although the total number of Social Security affiliates has grown and is approaching the record of 20 million workers that they wanted to get before the pandemic broke, it would be useful to know how many of these employees work full time, since the last Labor Force Survey (EPA) revealed that the number of hours actually worked at the end of the third quarter is still a 6.3% lower than before the covid.

This means that there is more workers but total number of hours worked is less, which leads directly to thinking about temporary or part-time contracts, the subject of debate these days in the negotiation of the labor reform.

So far this year (January-November), temporary contracts have increased by 19.8% year-on-year to the 15.76 million registered, compared to the 13.15 that were signed in the same period of the previous year. The indefinite contracts are much less, 1.94 million at the end of November, but they have grown more than the temporary ones, since a 35.2% ms than in the first eleven months of 2020.

Within the temporary ones, the number of those who are part time, up to 5.35 million; while temporary contracts full time They amount to 10.3 million so far this year, 15.2% more.

According to the criteria of

The Trust Project Learn more