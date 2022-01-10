01/10/2022

Act. At 11:54 CET

.

The rate of unemployment on the euro area fell one tenth in November compared to October, up to 7.2%, while in the whole of the European Union (EU) the monthly decrease was two tenths, down to 6.5%, according to the data published today by the Eurostat Community Statistical Office.

Spain re-recorded the rate of unemployment highest of the Twenty-seven when it stood at 14.1% in November, three tenths less than the previous month.

Compared with November 2020, the unemployment rate had been 8.1% in the area of ​​the single currency and 7.4% in the Union as a whole, which represents a annual decrease of nine tenths in both cases.

In Spain, the improvement was 2.1 points, compared to 16.2% of the unemployed registered a year earlier.

In total, Eurostat estimates that the number of people without work in the EU fell by 247,000 million from October to November, to 13.98 million unemployed.

Spain, with the highest unemployment rate

By country, the highest unemployment rates were observed, in addition to Spain (14.1%), in Greece (13.4%), Italy (9.2%), Sweden (8.4%), France (7 , 5%), and Latvia (7.3%).

On the contrary, the States with the lowest percentage of people without work were the Czech Republic (2.2%), the Netherlands (2.7%), Poland (3%), Germany (3.2%), Malta (3, 5%) and Hungary (3.8%).

Between young people under 25 years of age, unemployment also fell in November compared to October by three tenths in the euro area, to 15.5%, and by two tenths in the EU as a whole, to 15.4%.

Despite the improvement, unemployment rates among young people are twice those of the general population, a trend that is observed in all states.

Greece, with 39.1%, has the highest youth unemployment rate in the EU, followed by Spain, with 29.2% (one point less than in October), Italy (28%), Sweden (24.6%) and Portugal (22%).

Unemployment is also on average higher among women than among men: the rate stood at 7.5% in the euro area and 6.8% in the EU, while male unemployment was 6.9% and 6.3% respectively.