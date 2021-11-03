11/03/2021

09:11 CET

Rafa bernardo

The pandemic and its economic effects, which have altered everything, have also achieved a historical milestone in terms of unemployment: lower unemployment in October. Never, since this indicator began to be measured with methods comparable to the current ones (that is, since 1975), unemployment had fallen in the tenth month of the year. But after the economic hit in 2020, the recovery in 2021 has been so constant that it already extends over eight months, including October, albeit with modest effects: the unemployment has regressed by 734 people, as collected by El Periódico de España.

October has also been a record for Social Security: there has been a increase of 159,478 affiliates, the highest for a tenth month of the year in its historical series, which in this case begins in 2001. Thus, the total number of unemployed stands at 3,257,068 and that of employed contributors at 19,690,590.

By autonomous communities, unemployment drops by eight; the most important setbacks were registered in Madrid (-9,852), Canarias (-5,242) and Castilla y León (-2,774). On the other hand, unemployment increased in nine other autonomous regions, led by Andalusia (+8,600), the Balearic Islands (+2,653) and Castilla-La Mancha (+2,611). Regarding the economic sectors, the data show a very marked growthLike every October, due to education (which totals 134,172 affiliates), because in that month of the year most of the teachers and other educational personnel who had lost their jobs with the arrival of the summer holidays rejoined.

The Data of ERTE confirm that the progressive decline continues started in February: October closes with 190,718 workers in total or partial suspension of employment, 48,512 less than in the previous month. The sectors that concentrate the most workers in ERTE continue to be food and beverage service (41,588), accommodation services (22,401), retail trade (18,132) and travel agencies (11,387).