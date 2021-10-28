10/28/2021 at 6:11 PM CEST

EP, . / Madrid

The number of employed people increased in the third quarter of the year by 569,600 people compared to the previous quarter, which had the greatest impact of the pandemic due to confinement, which leaves the total number of employees at 19.17 million, while the number of unemployed also grew by 355,000, up to 3,722,900, which yields a rate of 16.26%, the highest since the first quarter of 2018.

According to the data of the Labor Force Survey (EPA) published this Tuesday by the National Institute of Statistics (INE), it is the largest quarterly increase in employment in the historical series, which began in 1976, and involves recovering around half of the employment lost in the previous quarter.

The INE also recalls that affected by a Temporary Employment Regulation File (ERTE) are considered occupied in the EPA methodology. Those affected by employment regulations or partial stoppages this quarter totaled 514,700 compared to 3.4 million the previous one.

But in the summer quarter the number of unemployed also rose with 355,000 more to 3,722,900, which shows a rate of 16.26%, the highest since the first quarter of 2018.

This situation, an increase in employed persons but also in unemployment, is reflecting the increase in total assets -that is, those who returned to the market either as employed or unemployed to seek employment after confinement- which rose by 924,600 people, to 22.89 million.

“The end of the confinement in June is normalizing the behavior of the active population, recovering the number of active and decreasing, therefore, the number of people who are out of the labor market,” explains the INE.

In the annual comparison, the labor market continues to reflect the harsh impact of the pandemic with 508,500 more unemployed and 697,500 fewer employed.

Back to the occupation data, private employment increased in this quarter by 458,500 people, standing at 15,839,800, while public employment increased by 111,200, to 3,337,100.

By sectors, employment grew in summer in services (476,300 more people), construction (80,300) and in industry (45,400) while it fell in agriculture with 32,300 less.

Regarding unemployment, unemployment increased this quarter in agriculture (39,700 more unemployed) and in services (21,300), while it decreased in industry and construction.

By regions, the largest increases in employment this quarter occurred in Catalonia, the Valencian Community and Andalusia; while the largest increases in unemployment were for Madrid and Catalonia.

The EPA also reflects that 10.30% of employed persons (1,975,100) worked from their own home more than half of the days, compared to 16.20% observed in the second quarter

23,900 more households with all their members unemployed

Households that have all their active members unemployed increased in the third quarter by 23,900, to a total of 1,172,700, of which 308,800 are sole proprietorships, according to data from the Labor Force Survey (EPA) published this Tuesday by the INE.

Conversely, the number of households in which all its active members are employed it has decreased by 54,300 to 10,330,800, of which 2,002,500 are sole proprietorships.

In annual comparison, the number of households in which all assets are unemployed has increased by 162,800, while those with all their assets employed has decreased by 376,600.

The number of households increased by 15,000 in the third quarter, to a total of 18,799,400 (4,914,000 single-person households).