A blunder by Éder Militao condemned Real Madrid, which lost 1-0 to Getafe to return to the path of defeat eleven games later and leave it in the hands of Sevilla the possibility of tightening a league that, until now, dominated with forcefulness.

Immaculate throughout the course, It seemed impossible to see a decisive failure by Militao. With David Alaba, no one missed the couple formed by Raphael Varane and Sergio Ramos. His hierarchy was untouchable this course. However, in just a couple of seconds, Militao became human and, for once, caused his team to lose points.

His failure, in the first minutes of the duel, did not waste it Enes Ünal, who with his goal propelled Getafe to unsuspected heights not long ago. Suddenly, the whole of southern Madrid is three points above the descent, something unimaginable when Míchel left.

And it is that, in the end, without the prominence of the positives for coronavirus, football made its way into the Alfonso Pérez Coliseum, where the Getafe wanted to extend the “Quique Sánchez Flores effect”, the great architect of the resurgence of a team that was evicted not long ago. Resurrected in the fight for permanence, the azulón team appeared at the appointment willing to fight with little to lose and much to gain from the almighty leader.

Carlo Ancelotti, by surprise, sat Eden Hazard. Everyone expected the Belgian in the eleven, but he started the game on the bench after showing green shoots in previous appointments. It is not yet Chelsea, far from it, but it did point out promising details. However, Ancelotti opted for Marco Asensio, who was missing in action during the entire first half, and for Rodrygo Goes, more refined in the place of Vinicius Junior, victim of COVID-19.

Real Madrid, as expected, ran into a concrete wall. Quique is clear about it. Since he arrived at Getafe, he has managed to squeeze his squad to perfection. He has chosen his gladiators (he almost always repeats the lineup), whom he picks up behind with a defense line of five practically impenetrable. With that premise, and with stinging on the backlash, he has assembled a very safe group with what he does and capable of generating problems for anyone.

Real Madrid did not escape from them, which also committed the worst possible sin that can be committed against Getafe: get behind on the scoreboard. Militao’s child mistake at ten minutes He condemned the Madrid squad to jump an even more resistant wall.

The Brazilian central’s lights went out in a couple of seconds of doubt. Enes Ünal, very clever, stole her wallet when Militao was the last man and was lost in making an absurd jog to the Turkish striker, who he did not miss against Thibaut Courtois.

The 1-0 forced Real Madrid to try to put an extra gear of speed in the handling of the ball to try to break the lines of Getafe. In that instant, appeared Luka modric, who left 25 excellent minutes in which he showed, once again, and they go infinite, its immense category.

But before the carousel of white occasions begins, another mistake, this time from Praise, he was about to cost Real Madrid the second goal. However, he was lucky, because the gift was taken by Nemanja Maksimovic and not a player with a nose like Enes Ünal. The half Serbian, with all the goal for him, fired a ridiculous shot that came to nothing and gave his rival a break.

Then, Modric took the controls and began with his exhibition of passes, robberies and shots. In two, he was about to balance the score, but David Soria and the crossbar avoided both the Croatian. There was no award, perhaps deserved, for Real Madrid, which was only capable of overcoming Getafe’s defensive line with above-average talent plays.

Precisely, one of the less tuned, Asensio, left the game at halftime. Hazard appeared in the second part with Marcelor, which also sat Ferland Mendy, and Real Madrid expected a total reset to turn around a dangerous result after the first act.

Ancelotti’s changes did not have the desired effect. Hazard, like Asensio, was another too static figure and Real Madrid needed electricity. Just the one who lost without Vinicius. Neither Asensio, first, nor Hazard, later, were able to make us forget the figure of the Brazilian. At the end, Real Madrid paid dearly for it.

Without Modric at the same level as the first part, there was only appeal to some individual saving action. Benzema had it in the equator of the second half, but he found the body of Jorge Cuenca; also Casemiro, who was able to score with a shot from outside the area. But it was not the day of Real Madrid.

It was the one from Getafe, which ten years later he won again to a team that will now look askance at Sevilla. If Julen Lopetegui’s team wins the two games less than Ancelotti’s men, will be placed just two points behind the lead. Suddenly, the League could have a hook. Militao, with its failure, was able to generate that sudden interest in knowing the future name of the champion.

Data sheet:

1.- Getafe: Soria; Damián, Cabaco (Nyom, m. 84), Mitrovic, Cuenca, Olivera; Aleñá (Florentino, d. 74), Arambarri, Maksimovic; Sandro (Jaime Mata, m. 64) and Enes Ünal (Jankto, m. 83).

0.- Real Madrid: Courtois; Lucas Vázquez (Peter, d. 85), Militao, Alaba, Mendy (Marcelo, d. 46); Casemiro, Kroos (Isco, m. 85), Modric; Asensio (Hazard, m. 46), Benzema and Rodrygo (Mariano, m. 67).

Goals: 1-0, M. 9: Enes Ünal.

Referee: Melero López (Andalusian Committee). He showed yellow cardboard to Rodrygo (m. 21), Ancelotti (m. 42) and Casemiro (m. 87) by Real Madrid and Damián (m. 56) and Arambarri (m. 82) by Getafe.

Incidents: match corresponding to the nineteenth round of LaLiga Santander played at the Alfonso Pérez Coliseum before 11,890 spectators.

You can also read: Carlo Ancelotti boasts of having Modric, Kroos and Casemiro: “they are the best midfield in the world”