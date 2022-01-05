When it comes to infidelities, the most unlikely circumstances can become an anecdote, as happened to this girl who recounted her experience in a video. Turns out that an unfaithful man abandoned her in her own home to run to the side of the wife who was giving birth, and she found out at that very moment that she had become the mistress.

Identified as Cydney Jordan, the girl narrated her strange case in a video on her TikTok account, where she points out that she had been dating a man who seemed nice and “perfectly normal,” she says. Until one day something very strange happened.

“We went out to dinner one night and he was acting fucking strange. He finally said, ‘I think we have to go,’ ”so they left the restaurant to go to his apartment. She noticed that his mysterious attitude continued, he hardly spoke and paced the kitchen. When she suggested they go to bed, he refused, so she decided to go to sleep alone..

“I went to bed and woke up around three or four in the morning and this man was gone“, Cydney narrated in his video. Then he thought that the man was in the bathroom or that he had gone to get something from his car, but when he looked for it, he knew that he had simply left. When she tried to text him to ask where he was, he just blocked her.

Then Cydney found the explanation for the riddle: “He left me a note on the kitchen counter saying that he was married, that his wife was going to give birth, and that he was driving back to Pittsburgh because his wife was at the birth of their child “

The girl assures that what happened to her is one of the reasons why it is necessary to find out more about the men with whom she dates. “This was maybe my third or fourth date with this man, there were no photos in his house, there was no wedding ring, there was no indication that he was engaged. I looked it up once and found a private Instagram and that was it. How was I supposed to know that he was completely married? ”Asks the girl.

