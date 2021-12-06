

Ramon Ramos Lima, winner of the Brasileirao, has played 24 games this season with Flamengo.

Photo: Buda Mendes / .

Ramon Ramos Lima, Flamengo’s left back, declared to the police that did not consume alcohol before running over a delivery man that he was riding a bicycle and what he passed away on the way to the hospital, in Rio de Janeiro, local media reported this Sunday.

The 20-year-old Brazilian reported that was surprised by the victim, who, according to his version, suddenly changed lanes in front of the vehicle that was driving down an avenue in Barra de Tijuca, in the western part of Rio, the media of the Globo group reported.

The Civil Police of Rio opened an investigation to clarify the reasons for the fatal accident. In a note he stressed that the defender of the Rio de Janeiro team “Showed no signs of drunkenness” when he gave a statement at the police station.

Ramon, do Flamengo, denies consumption of alcoholic drink and says that a cyclist crossed his track suddenly In deposition, lateral ressaltou who appears to delegate voluntarily. Case was registered as a manslaughter caused by atropelacioneshttps: //t.co/Vd4tX5MFgt – ge (@geglobo) December 5, 2021

“Proceedings are being carried out to collect the images from security cameras and information in order to clarify all the facts ”, added the institution.

Ramon assured the authorities that, after the impact, stopped his vehicle to provide relief and called the emergency services to attend to the 30-year-old victim, who he died shortly after on the way to the hospital.

Ramón alleges his innocence

According to the newspaper O Globo, the Brazilian full-back also stated that he was going to a speed according to the road you were driving on, and that shortly before the point where the accident occurred there is a radar that, eventually, could confirm your statement.

The accident happened last Saturday, about 8:30 p.m. local time, in a Barra de Tijuca avenue, a neighborhood in the western part of the capital of Rio de Janeiro.

Lateral do Flamengo, Ramon runs over a cyclist, who dies at the hospital road 20-year-old gamer got involved in an accident on Saturday night https://t.co/i1SUI78gKk— ge (@geglobo) December 5, 2021

Ramon is a player raised in the base of Flamengo, the most popular soccer club in Brazil, and debuted with the first team in 2018. Already established in the squad, this season he has played 24 games with the red and black outfit.

The president of Flamengo, Rodolfo Landim, who was re-elected to the position this Saturday, regretted what happened. He said that the club is “very sad.”

“We don’t even know under what conditions or what happened. He is an exemplary player, with exemplary behavior. In situations like this it is obvious that we are going to give all the support ”, the leader pointed out in statements collected by Globo Esporte.

As wide vantagem, Rodolfo Landim is re-elected president of Flamengo for the 2022-24 term Atual mandate overcomes dispute over the polls with more than 60% two votes https://t.co/ImMvvA23BZ— ge (@geglobo) December 5, 2021

