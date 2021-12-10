12/10/2021

Act. At 16:10 CET

Jose Vicente Rodriguez

Unicaja Bank presents this Friday in Malaga your Strategic Plan 2022-24 which has, among other financial objectives, to achieve at the end of the period a ROTE (return on tangible equity) higher than 8% and a capital generation of 1,500 million euros. The plan seeks “boost business growth as profitable, sustainable entity and with better digital capabilities along with other channels, with a low risk profile. “

The document, which has been approved by its Board of Directors, is based on what the entity calls “five essential priorities and enabling axes“: greater specialization to accelerate commercial activity, improving efficiency through operational excellence, advanced risk management with a conservative profile, improving and increasing the capabilities of digital banking, and a commitment to sustainability in all business lines.

The Malaga bank has explained that the presentation of the new Strategic Plan takes place “in the context of the Good rhythm to which integration has been developed after the culmination of the legal merger on July 30 “and the progress made,” such as the labor agreement reached on December 3, the development of the organization chart at all its levels or the programming of technological integration “.

The Plan is based on the entity’s vision in four planes: shareholders (continue to maximize the generation of organic capital), customers (prioritizing service quality), employees (enhancing qualifications and talent) and society (maintaining social commitment in the territories of influence, respecting the environment and promoting of sustainable finance).

With the “strengths“From the starting position and the impact of the Strategic Plan itself, Unicaja Banco sets as its objectives for 2024 a growth of its productive loan portfolio, with a compound annual increase of 5% (more than 15% increase in the outstanding balance); achieve an efficiency ratio of less than 50%; increase off-balance sheet resources, mainly investment funds, with an expected compound annual growth of 14% (volume increase of around 50% over the period as a whole); reduce to less non-productive assets rate of 4%; generating 1,500 million euros of capital, and distributing to the shareholder (pay-out ratio) at least 50% of the profits obtained, maintaining a minimum capital objective of the highest quality (fully loaded ) of 12.5%.

The president of Unicaja Banco, Manuel Azuaga, affirms that the Strategic Plan aims to “develop the potentialities and opportunities of the entity after the merger, reinforcing and improving performance in the territories where we are present, on the inalienable basis of our values ​​and principles, and building on the strengths of being a benchmark entity in retail banking in six autonomous communities, with a proven track record of cost reduction, prudent business and risk management, and capital generation with a solid historical capital and balance sheet position & rdquor ;.

For his part, the CEO of the entity, Manuel Menéndez, highlights the commitment to “the specialization of our business model to accelerate our commercial activity with the priority objectives of continuing to improve our service proposal to customers and generating greater profitability and in consequence, greater shareholder value“In addition, it also mentions the” ambition “of the entity to develop” agile processes and advanced analytical tools “, particularly in the area of ​​risks, although with the” prudent approach “that characterizes Unicaja Banco.

First axis of specialization to accelerate commercial activity

The Strategic Plan sets as its first axis a greater specialization to accelerate business activity through a new organizational structure. The focus will be on taking advantage of and boosting existing strengths, mainly the mortgage financing business, and on activating “best practices in the business lines with the longest history,” including consumer financing, means of payment, or loan funds. investment.

Thus, it is intended scale and consolidate mortgage financing, with “high market shares” in its natural areas and a “growing penetration” in new markets. Through, among other measures, a streamlining of mortgage management processes (with processing and payment times of less than 25 days), Unicaja Banco has the objective of increasing its national market share in the three-year period from 6.1% to 7.2%, which may mean increasing the mortgage outstanding by more than 25% (more than 8,000 million euros), tripling the inertial rhythm expected in the entire Spanish banking sector.

In consumer finance, it is expected to increase penetration in existing clients, with the aim of growing its market share, in this line of business, from 1.8% to 2.6%. According to Unicaja, the management of pre-granted loans, the largest and best activation of digital channels and the use of commercial agreements with referral partners (alliance with Real Madrid or with PlayStation) will be “essential tools” to achieve the objectives.

In the field of means of payment, through a comprehensive digital process and complementing the range of products of means of payment, the forecast is to reach the natural market share, increasing the market share of total card billing to reach above 4%.

The drive for four years of annual growth of over 20% in investment funds and long-term savings instruments is the basis of the actions of the Strategic Plan in these business lines, in which, in addition to continuing to boost volumes ( so that the weight of funds over total customer resources rises to 17%, compared to 12% today), it is planned to improve the mix of funds and products.

In the field of insurance, new markets will be addressed in the corporate, small and medium-sized business segments, as well as cross-selling will be reinforced. Caser will continue as a partner in non-life or general insurance and the unification and loyalty of insurance will be promoted for individuals through the Plan Uni Seguro service.

In the commercial field, the larger size of the entity will allow, in addition to complementing the offer of products to companies, to enter new lines of business “so far with little relevance” such as corporate banking and high-value operations (foreign exchange, foreign trade, etc.).

“Operational excellence”

The strategy of commercial impulse is based on another axis of action of the Plan, the second, which is the improvement of efficiency through operational excellence, which requires, among other actions, a reengineering of processes, as well as the streamlining of Back office processes to focus the work of employees on value services and attention to the financial needs of customers. “All of this will imply operational discharge in offices and process automation, through the application of new technologies for the advanced use of data, including machine learning to improve efficiency, “says the entity. In this area, and to improve remote service, the remote manager service will be expanded , going from the current 67 to about 500.

Advanced risk management with a conservative profile

Unicaja affirms that the historical strength of the entity will be strengthened, which is based on the “maintenance of the low-risk profile” (based on the growth of low-risk credit, such as mortgage financing and consumer credit in the form of pre-granted). On this basis, an advanced risk management will be carried out as a third axis (keeping that profile low), promoting digital and remote management capabilities, optimization of pre-concession models and simplification of the admission process.

Likewise, a “prudent” approach will be applied and an improvement in the management of non-financial risks and the integration of climate risk in operations and daily management, which will improve asset quality. To this will be added the improvement of the process of recovery and reduction of non-productive assets (NPAs) with a greater specialization of the teams and process improvement through the use of advanced tools and analytics.

Digital banking and sustainability

The Strategic Plan completes the areas of performance and improvement in digital banking and in the new challenge of sustainable financing, as the fourth and fifth axis of it. On the one hand, through a selective investment model it is intended to increase digital sales, which would go from the current 11% to around 25%, through the open banking model and in association with leading partners in their segments , such as Real Madrid or Play Station, as well as increasing value-added services. “The objective is to achieve a digital bank with an end-to-end offer, with a complete offer in which the digital experience allows the customer to develop all the contracting of products through this channel,” the bank points out.

On the other hand, it is committed to sustainability in all business lines. It will work on a renewed offer of products and services, in reducing its carbon footprint by promoting a culture of sustainability, identification and management of climate risk. In this sense, the aim is to ensure that 75% of the funds meet ESG standards, developing a range of products that include green mortgages, eco-sustainable agricultural financing, energy rehabilitation loans, mobility master plan and eco-motor loans. green, sustainable investment and pension funds or electric car insurance.