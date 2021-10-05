Updated on Tuesday, 5 October 2021 – 19:49

This is 15.6% of the workforce and 27% of the network



Unicaja Banco has proposed a reduction of 1,513 jobs and the closure of 395 offices, which is equivalent to 16.5 percent of the total workforce and the 27 percent of the branch network after the integration of Liberbank, according to union sources from the meeting of the negotiating table held this Tuesday.

This Tuesday’s appointment was the second of the informal consultation period, prior to the formal negotiation period of the Employment Regulation File (ERE).

The bank has stated that the causes that lead it to make the adjustment of employment and offices are the deterioration of the business, the drop in the interest margin, the digitization of the banking system and negative interest rates.

According to the independent Cesica union, the surplus identified by the company amounts to 1,950 employees, although there is a total of 437 workers of Unicaja pending with exit commitments, so excluding that group the total number of jobs affected amounts to 1,513.

The downsizing of the workforce will affect office workers to a greater extent. Specific, Unicaja Bank has raised a reduction of 1,005 jobs in the network of offices and 508 jobs in central services.

According to the labor representatives, Unicaja Banco has communicated during the meeting its intention to apply geographic mobility, to preserve as many jobs as possible, and to harmonize working conditions between Unicaja Banco employees and those from Liberbank, but without incurring in more costs.

It has also announced the closure of 395 offices, of the total 1,450 you currently have.

During the negotiation, the workers’ representatives will ensure that the quality of employment is maintained, that the departures and measures affect at least the number of people possible, that these are voluntary and that the conditions of the workforce are approved without diminishing the conditions. labor for any group.

“From UGT we are opposed to any process that entails non-voluntary departures and we demand that colleagues on compensated leave from Liberbank be included in these numbers,” they have indicated from said union.

Synergies from the merger with Liberbank

Unicaja Banco legally integrated the past July 30 to Liberbank, an operation that has resulted in the fifth largest Spanish bank, with assets close to the 113,000 million euros and more than 4.5 million customers.

According to the merger plan, the efficiency ratio will be around 50 percent and profitability will reach at least 6 percent in terms of ROTE in 2023, while synergies will reach 50%. 192 million euros per year, fully from 2023.

The CEO of Unicaja, Manuel Menndez, said last week at a financial meeting held in Madrid that the assessment of the merger operation was “very positive” and that all the synergies foreseen in the initial moments are fulfilled, to which are added others related to costs.

