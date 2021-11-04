11/03/2021 at 19:05 CET

Jose Vicente Rodriguez

Unicaja Banco and the unions have started on Wednesday the formal negotiation period of the Employment Regulation File (ERE), which the financial entity wants to have closed at the latest on December 2. The Malaga bank has set a calendar with seven meetings (on November 10, 16, 17, 23, 24 and December 1 and 2) in which the trade union centrals present in the negotiating committee will try to reduce dismissals and mitigate the consequences of the ERE. Unicaja Banco’s initial planning includes, mainly through incentivized leave, the departure of 1,513 workers (1,005 from the branch network and 508 from the central services), representing 15% of the workforce, in addition to the closure of almost 400 branches.

According to union sources, at the meeting on Wednesday, the representatives of the entity have delivered to the workers’ legal representation (RLT) the documentation that justifies the collective dismissal. Both parties they have a period of 30 days to reach an agreement on the terms of the collective dismissal, the substantial modification of working conditions and geographical mobility.

After the meeting, the union CCOO has regretted the start of the formal consultation period, as it considers that the avenues provided by the additional provision of the collective agreement during the informal period have not been exhausted.

“This way of acting contradicts the supposed goodwill that the company manifested in the first meetings held and leads us to a climate of conflict during the current month of November in case Unicaja does not bring its position closer to that of union representation, “CCOO has reproached. As this union recalled, in previous processes experienced in Unicaja, consensus was established during the informal period and the period consultation was only opened after reaching an agreement, “not so in Liberbank.”

From UGT, CIC (Suma + t, STC and Sibank) and CSIF they have threatened that they will take “more drastic measures, concentrations, mobilizations, strikes and all those necessary legal measures” when the negotiation is not enough to achieve the objective of avoiding traumatic measures and the loss of rights of the staff. In this line, unions will meet this Friday, November 5, to close a definitive calendar of mobilizations.

These three unions have appealed in a joint statement to the rest of the organizations to advocate for union unity and insist that they will be “relentless” in the defense of “the entire squad”.

The trade union centrals have reproached the bank for undertaking the ERE when the latest results, corresponding to the third quarter of 2021 and known this Wednesday, indicate that the entity’s net profit is 1,395 million benefits, including the impact of goodwill due to the integration of Liberbank, and 156 million net profits, 41% more in recurring terms in these nine months. In addition, there is a general improvement in commercial activity (9.7% increase in customer funds, 3.4% in credit investment and 4% in mortgage activity) and a capital ratio of the highest quality (CET 1 ) of 13.6%.

“These results dAn idea of ​​the titanic effort made by the Unicaja staff to compensate for the drop in personnel that has been taking place year after year due to early retirement “, CCOO pointed out. He also assured that the bank cannot tell its staff,” with these numbers “and” without blushing “that it intends to do without 1,513 people with” compensation of shame “, in addition to” imposing “mandatory mobility in 90 kilometers and carrying out a labor harmonization at zero cost.

Sources of CESICA have opined that “results of this magnitude are not consistent with the conditions offered are the worst of all the EREs in the Spanish financial sector“and have valued the work of the staff to obtain these benefits in” an absolutely adverse scenario. “

Entity position

Unicaja Banco, for its part, has explained that the meeting has proceeded to the constitution of the Negotiating Commission, the delivery of the legally mandatory documentation by the entity and the establishment of the meeting calendar.

Bank sources have indicated that the entity’s management maintains its offer of dialogue and negotiation with the RLT to find “measures that allow reaching an agreement and responding to the causes that justify this process (improvement of the Bank’s profitability and efficiency; elimination of overlaps, duplications and inefficiencies, and adaptation of its structure to the current context) and, on the other hand, to the objectives and principles on which it is based “.

Unicaja Banco’s labor negotiation process began, within the framework of the informal period, on September 22, with subsequent meetings held on October 5, 14, 15, 20 and 27.