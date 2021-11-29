Studio Revolution Software and the editor Microids are delighted to present this development journal to Beyond a Steel Sky, which explores the fascinating lore of the game. From Charles Cecil, creator of the series Broken Sword, with artistic direction by Dave Gibbons, llegendary comic book artist behind Watchmen, Beyond a Steel Sky is the spiritual successor of the classic Beneath a Steel Sky.

In this new development journal, Charles Cecil, CEO and Game Director of Revolution Software, delves into the tradition of the game. As a spiritual successor to Beneath a Steel Sky, it was crucial for the study that Beyond a Steel Sky stay consistent with the original game and be equally appealing to people unfamiliar with the series. “The way we do this is to make sure that all the core elements, all the vital lore, is passed on as part of the game for players to experience as they solve puzzles, while pushing the narrative forward,” he says. Charles Cecil.

On Beneath a Steel SkyYou play as Robert Foster, who was brutally kidnapped from his wasteland village, his razed village, now alone with his best friend Joey, the AI ​​he built as a child. Later they find themselves in Union City, where they will have to save the oppressed citizens living there from the dictatorship established by LINC, the AI ​​that controls all aspects of people’s lives by turning everything into a totalitarian state.

You can see the development diary in the following LINK.

Beyond a Steel Sky re-introduces Robert Foster as the main protagonist, returning to Union City ten years after the events of the original game. But this time, Union City looks like a utopia where people are happy, thanks to the efforts of a new AI. “Of course, every utopia is never what it seems,” Charles jokingly declares. As evidenced by the presence of a class system in this society, with a surprising twist: In Union City, the richest live as close to the ground as possible, while the poorest and the droids live on the upper levels.

For players interested in learning more about the history of the series, the game includes two museums: the New History Museum, dedicated to the history of Beyond a Steel Sky, and the Ancient History Museum, where people can learn more about Beneath a Steel Sky. Charles adds: “Hopefully people will realize that this was our chance to show an exhibition, because they got to choose how much they got involved and how much they didn’t, and whatever we thought was vital for players to learn we put into the gameplay. . I’m really excited to bring Beyond A Steel Sky to consoles, and I know the game will appeal to new players and old fans alike.

FEATURES:

Fascinating science fiction world. An adventure set in a dynamic world, populated by stubborn characters driven by motivations that the player can subvert. Combined with a unique hacking tool, multiple solutions to puzzles emerge from the player’s choices.

Exciting story full of humor. Unravel dark conspiracies, defeat a terrifying antagonist in this dramatic and humorous cyberpunk thriller that explores contemporary themes: social control, artificial intelligence and total surveillance.

Unique 3D comic art style. A beautifully detailed comic book-style world from the mind of legendary comic book artist Dave Gibbons.

Ingenious puzzles. Clever puzzles intertwine with an intriguing dramatic narrative to deliver a compelling gameplay experience.

Beyond a Steel Sky will be available in physical format, both the Book Edition and the Utopia Edition, on November 30, 2021.