Elche won tonight in Salamanca against Unionistas (0-1) in a cruel way, in the last minute and with an own goal from Fer Román, in a match in which the people of Salamanca offered a great image and they were close to giving another surprise in the Copa del Rey.

Unionists Salamanca

From the cross; Mier, Mayor, Román, Salinas; Mandi (Jesús de Miguel 89 ‘), Acosta; Montes (Muñoz 62 ‘), Doncel (Nespral 77’), Rayco; De la Nava (Espina 62 ‘).

Elche

Kiko Casilla; Barragán (Palacios 67 ‘); Roco, Verdú, Josema; Milla, Guti, (Donald 89 ‘) Gumbau, Piatti (Fidel 67’); Carrillo, Pastore (Bri 77 ‘).

Goal

0-1 M.93 Fernando Román (pp).

Referee

From Cerro Grande (Madrid). TA: Piatti (46 ‘), Barragán (66’), Palacios (84 ‘).

Incidents

Match played at the Reina Sofía Municipal Stadium.

The people of Elche did not have their night and, except in slight moments of the meeting, were dominated by Unionists, without having great scoring opportunities and, in the end, they were lucky enough to find a goal that they did not seek.

From the start of the match, Elche showed their idea of ​​the game, playing and playing, while Unionistas pressed hard for the ball to come out waiting to play quickly towards the goal that Kiko Casilla occupied today.

However, as the minutes passed Unionistas pressed the ball out of Elche, whose defense showed moments of weakness and insecurity that gave wings to a team from Salamanca that offered an interesting face in these first 45 minutes.

Elche began with a game settled in the field, on artificial grass, and already in minute five had the first opportunity in charge of Carrillo after a great pass from Pastore, although the local goal went ahead in the pass.

Slowly, the team coached by Francisco lost weight in the game, without settling the middle of the field, with insecurities in the defense, and only tried it for his band Piatti, without offering dangerous plays.

That moment, from minute 15, was taken advantage of by Unionistas to have the best opportunities against the goal defended by Kiko Casilla, thanks, above all, to wrong passes by the people of Elche who were taken advantage of by the Salamanca wingers to quickly and intelligence, endanger the goal of Elche.

Thus, in minute 10 Pitu Doncel lifted the ball before the departure of Kiko Casilla who was about to surprise him; in the 22nd minute Mandi Sosa fired from outside, well blocked by the goalkeeper from Elche; or on the 23rd, with a shot from Rayco.

Unionistas put the danger while Elche barely played, as demonstrated by the fact that the first shot at the Salamanca goal was made by Piatti in the 40th minute.

The second part the Salamanca club began with more intensity, although Elche began to offer another image, more solvent, but without resembling a First team.

But it was a mirage, since the people from Elche continued to disappear, without noticing the difference in category, a First versus a First RFEF, and the Salamancans offered a great image, of a fighting team, which offers vertiginous attacks, but not They were right in front of the opposing goal.

The fog began to drop in minute 70 and the game went crazy, without Unionistas hitting the opposing goal.

And in the 93rd minute, a failure by defender Fer Román left the game sentenced, in a cruel way for the Salamancans, who had an opportunity at the last minute to send the match to extra time.