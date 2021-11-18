Updated Thursday, 18 November 2021 – 19:48

The Junta de Andaluca mediates in a conflict that affects the two bays of the province of Cdiz and that is harming other economic sectors

Workers of the metal sector during the demonstration carried out today Romn RosEFE

Road cuts, burned tires, informational pickets that have even caused damage to a truck driver, a lot of security and increasingly angry workers.

That is the scenario that exists in almost the entire province of Cdiz since last Monday started the strike in the metal sector that employs some 20,000 workers in one of the areas of Europe with the highest unemployment rate.

The collective agreement and the salary increase are the reasons why the employer, Femca and the unions, UGT-CCOO, they are facing each other. This afternoon the second meeting is held in Seville with the mediation of the Junta de Andaluca, to put an end, once and for all, with the problems that are arising from a conflict that is growing.

The positions are still distant since last Wednesday a negotiating table began that, after 12 hours, no result. Today, with some relaxation in the action of the pickets and many security measures, the talks were resumed, but the cordial entente did not arrive.

The unions have their delegates deployed to again prevent entry to the work centers, unless an agreement is reached during the early morning hours. From the employer, the secretary, Jos Muoz, points out that “we have yielded up to four times in private meetings. The companies tell us that they will not be able to bear the salary changes they propose since this will mean the closure or bankruptcy of many of them.”

On the part of the labor representatives, Jos Manuel Rodrguez Saucedo (UGT), points out that “we are always open to dialogue, but the employer does not accept any of the proposals that we transfer. They talk about 5% rise and we ask for the CPI that we will also not know how to be in the next few years “.

Incidents

The reality is that while the Seville has not been finalized in an agreement, both in the Bay of Cdiz as in the area of Gibraltar Field the three days of strikes have been tense and at times even with incidents that have led to the arrest of one person and several injuries. Especially serious was the incident that occurred with a truck driver who tried to access the chemical pole of San Roque. Several stones hit his vehicle and when he left the cabin he was attacked with a stick, which caused serious head injuries and was transferred to the Punta de Europa hospital in Algeciras.

Likewise, the main artery of the arch of the bay of Algecirea, the motorway that connects the port of Algeciras with La Linea It has suffered numerous retentions, especially in the accesses to the industrial zone of Los Barrios and in the connection between the municipal district of Sanroqueo and Gibraltar. In fact, the SAS hospital in the town of Linea has had to change surgeries, the trucks with the food did not arrive on time and in the last hours an alternative route was enabled.

The pickets, after political criticism and complaints received by many citizens, have chosen to open the way to health workers or people who had to go to a medical appointment. However, workers from other sectors have not been able to carry out their tasks normally.

From the business community of La Lnea, Adell, his spokesperson Fran Lpez, has indicated that although they respect the legitimate demands of the workers “the damage to which our town or the cross-border workers who come to Gibraltar is being subjected is not acceptable.”

Paradoxically, as the Mayor of the neighboring city of Pen, Juan Franco, “We are being one of the most affected places when in our municipal area there is no large industry”, for which he has expressed his dissatisfaction with the situation. “I understand the protests, but not the way in which relevant issues such as health or the harm that are being caused to other workers are being affected.”

According to the criteria of

The Trust ProjectLearn moreSee links of interest Bara – CSKA Moscow Real Madrid – Red Star