11/07/2021 at 12:54 CET

Juan Jose Fernandez

Francisco Javier Almeida, alleged murderer of little Alex in Lardero (La Rioja), He took to the streets after 20 years in the El Dueso prison by decision of the General Secretariat of Penitentiary Institutions and against the majority criteria of the officials who were guarding him in the Cantabrian prison, as denounced by the president of the ACAIP-UGT prison union, José Ramón López.

At a press conference held in Madrid, the head of this central, and the president of the CSIF prisons section, Jorge Vilas, have linked the fact that the sexual predator was at liberty to “the current drift of prison management.” Both unions, the majority in prisons, are having a collective conflict with Penitentiary Institutions, a secretariat dependent on the Ministry of the Interior.

The Treatment Board of the El Dueso prison voted against Almeida’s departure in the third degree by six votes to three, López said, “and that decision was revoked by the Secretariat.” “There is no technical argument for why this intern is given the third degree “, has insisted. “Before this did not happen. It was due to political criteria, because the priority of this secretary general is not the safety of the citizens. This general secretary is only interested in making up the statistical data and taking inmates without taking into account whether they are prepared or not. “, Vilas has criticized.

López has lamented the murder of little Alex with a message for his family: “We want to tell you that we penitentiary workers are sorry, because it is the failure of the penitentiary institution that these events may occur,” he declared before telling that “in the penitentiary the workers know this inmate well. because he had been there for many years (since 2000). He was not ready for the third grade. The permits he had before had been done with the prison priest, because he was under direct supervision; they knew that he was not yet ready. “

The leader of Acaip-UGT believes that it was a mistake if the collegiate decision of the Treatment Board was reversed due to the good intramural behavior of the prisoner. “This type of inmate always has good behavior. Sexual predators are always model prisoners,” he explained.

Once on probation, the external monitoring of the released prisoner at his home in Lardero was carried out by a social worker “and only once,” José Ramón López said.

Prison violence

The two unions have focused a good part of their appearance before the media on explain the tragic event in Lardero as part of “the current drift of prison management”, a situation of tension with the senior management of the prisons in which their main complaint is the “extremely serious” violence experienced by the officials.

Last October, 11 assaults with injuries were registered in the prisons of Albocàsser, Puerto II, León, Huelva, Jaén, Algeciras, Murcia II, Topas and Cuenca. They are part of the 3,609 registered in the last five years. Prison workers, Acaip-UGT and CSIF have denounced, suffer an attack every 36 hours.

Between the 11 cases of violence registered in October, the interveners have highlighted the “sexual assault” on a teacher dependent on the Junta de Andalucía in Jaén prison, grabbed by the neck by a prisoner who had removed his genitals on the 22nd, and the attack on a head of service in the Cuenca jail on the 27th, in which an inmate cut “just inches from the jugular” on the official’s neck, in what López has described as an “attempted murder.”

In Jorge Vilas’s opinion, this frequency of violent attacks and regimental incidents in prisons is due to three factors: “Lack of personnel, inadequate clothing” to tackle situations of violence and “lack of continuous and quality training”. Regarding the first factor, he explained that the two centrals calculate in 4,173 positions that remain to be filled in the prisons, between civil servants and workforce.

The general secretary of Penitentiary Institutions, Ángel Luis Ortiz, has been directly guilty of this situation. In order to alleviate intramural violence, Acaip-UGT and CSIF demand a Law of Penitentiary Public Function in which prison workers are granted the character of authority. An attack on an official in a prison would thus be an attack on authority under the Penal Code, and would mean an increase in the penalty for the author. In the opinion of the unions, it could have a deterrent effect that does not currently exist.

At the bottom of the labor conflict in prisons there is also a salary component. The two unions have been demanding for three years the equalization of the salaries of officials who perform the same functions in different prisons under the Ministry of the Interior.