11/30/2021 at 07:45 CET

Rafa Bernardo, David Page

The negotiation of pensions and, above all, that of the labor reform, have been concentrating the attention of unions and employers in recent months, but the problems of wages are increasingly pressing in the heat of the accelerated rise in prices, that reached a level in November not seen for 29 years: a rate of year-on-year growth of 5.6% on the Consumer Price Index (CPI). Faced with this situation, as ‘El Periódico de España’ has learned, UGT and CCOO are preparing a series of mobilizations for this month of December in which they will demand improvements in wages and working conditions.

The exact form that these protests will take is yet to be defined, according to union sources, but they want to give them a decentralized character so that they contribute to amplify the claims that are happening in recent weeks, such as those of metal in Cádiz and Alicante, supermarkets in Castilla y León and those of cleaning, the meat industry, commerce or the hotel industry in different parts of the country. One of the fundamental requirements will be the negotiation and signing of a new State Collective Bargaining Agreement (AENC), the document that establishes the criteria with which collective agreements are negotiated in Spain; The last, which provided annual salary increases of at least 2%, expired in 2020 and the employer has not wanted to sit down to negotiate another.

The celebration of a great final act of protest, according to these sources, is conditional on the march of the labor reform negotiations, the other of the great milestones in which they want to influence and that has to be closed, by European requirement, before the end of the year: the mobilizations will demand that the union demands regarding agreements and working conditions be fulfilled.

Trade union-employer clash

Although wages have not reached the negotiating table, as confirmed by sources from the social dialogue, the rise in prices has already generated exchanges of conflicting statements between employers and unions, also faced on account of the labor reform and the rise in wages. social contributions to finance pensions. “We are in a delicate situation, and we must be very careful & rdquor ;, warned the president of CEOE, Antonio Garamendi, for curb union pretensions to promote an upward salary revision so that workers do not lose purchasing power.

The boss of the employer’s association conditioned the salary increase on the economic recovery being full and sufficiently consolidated. First that the companies manage to increase their activity and their sales inside and outside of Spain and also that they manage to promote job creation, and after the salary increase, it is the main thesis of CEOE to postpone the increases and establish the competitiveness of the companies .

The unions demand progress in the salary revision to counteract the loss of purchasing power and the worsening of the quality of life of workers caused by inflation. “Salaries have to rise yes or yes & rdquor ;, regardless of the rise in inflation, said Pepe Álvarez, secretary general of the UGT, on Monday. The CCOO leader, Unai Sordo, defended an increase in salaries and stressed that this revision “Does not cause price increases & rdquor; and it would not pose a risk for an eventual worsening of the inflationary spiral.

Runaway prices

The rise in prices that has occurred for 11 months directly affects crucial areas for the lives of citizens (pensions, salaries, savings, rents & mldr;), puts purchasing power at risk of households, and threatens to blow up some of the springs of the Government’s General State Budgets (PGE) for 2022 due to increased spending and lower income via taxes if inflationary pressure persists or worsens.

The Government insists that the rise in inflation is a “conjunctural situation & rdquor; and the Bank of Spain underlines the “transitory & rdquor; of the hikes. The general impression among institutions and analysts is that the tension in prices will begin to fade predictably mid-2022, when energy cost rises relax. Until then, the increase in prices threatens to put pressure on several economic areas.

A particularly worrisome factor for experts is that not only does headline inflation continue to rise in November (two tenths, to 5.6%), but it is still growing with stronger core inflation, in which the evolution of the most volatile products (food and energy costs) is not accounted for. Core inflation increased by three tenths last month, to 1.7%.

“The data for November are bad news because they no longer reflect only an increase in energy, but the rise in prices is beginning to become general. Companies are stopping absorbing this cost increase and passing it on to consumers. And as prices are moved and generally increased, the demand begins to decrease& rdquor ;, explains Miguel Cardoso, chief economist for Spain at BBVA Research. “We started to see second-round effects & rdquor ;.

Depending on the impact it has on consumption, the inflationary spiral can have opposite effects on state income. If the demand for homes and companies is maintained despite the increase in prices, inflation causes the State to enter more due to higher tax collection. But if the price hike is intense and lasting, it is normal for cause a drop in consumption and economic activity, which translates into lower public income through taxation.

At the moment, the situation does not seem worrying in this area for this year and next for the Government, which has designed a PGE 2022 with the forecast of achieving the highest tax collection in history, with 232,352 million euros (a 8.1% more than this year). “The bias is still moderate. As long as core inflation remains between 1.5 and 2%, people absorb the effect and their consumption does not change & rdquor ;, emphasizes Cardoso. “If core inflation is between 2 and 3%, changes in consumer behavior can already be registered, with less demand and less economic activity. That’s what we have to keep an eye on in the coming months & rdquor ;.

The rise in prices will raise pensions by 2.5% in 2022

The new method of revaluation of pensions that is being processed in Congress establishes that their annual increase will correspond to the average of the interannual variation rates of the CPI “of the twelve months prior to December of the previous year.” With the advance CPI data for November known this Monday, 5.6% year-on-year, we already have all the necessary figures to make that calculation, which indicates that pensions will rise by 2.5% in 2022. The confirmation will arrive with the final CPI for November, which will be known on December 15.

If it materializes, it will be the greater revaluation of pensions since 2008, and will mean, for an average retirement pension (which is now 1,193.81 euros per month) an increase of 30 euros per month. In addition to the rise, the 9 million pensioners will receive the so-called “pay”: the single payment made at the beginning of the year to compensate for the difference between the rise in prices (2.5%) and the rise in pensions in the year that is going to end (which was 0.9% in general, and 1.8% for minimum pensions). Thus, again for an average retiree, the amount of the “pay” will be around 230 euros.

The more than two million minimum pensions will rise more, 3%, because that is how it is established in the draft General State Budgets for 2022.