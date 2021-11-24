11/24/2021 at 2:26 PM CET

The general secretaries of UGT and CCOO, Pepe Álvarez and Unai Sordo, have warned this Wednesday that if Salary increases are not being negotiated there will be more “important” conflicts and they have urged the CEOE employer to sit down to discuss a new negotiation agreement collective (AENC).

During his speech at the VI Annual Congress of the Association of Labor Relations Managers, Álvarez stressed that it must be a year “of salary increases” because otherwise “we will have important conflicts”.

“The one from Cádiz is only one,” Álvarez pointed out., which has insisted that there is “room” to talk about whether inflation is “temporary or not” and see what to do, within this framework of collective bargaining, so that “it does not become definitive.”

“I do not believe that the rise in wages is an inflationary element,” pointed out the leader of the UGT, who recalled that Spain accumulates “many years with significant salary moderation”.

Along the same lines, the Secretary General of CCOO, Unai Sordo, has stressed that the period of “salary recovery in Spain must continue” and that, otherwise, “it is more than foreseeable to open a conflictive episode”.

“We are not asking to transfer 5% (…) but there is room for a salary increase through collective bargaining,” Sordo summarized.

“It is not only Cádiz (…) let’s try to redirect (…) there are margins for an intense recovery of wages,” added the CCOO leader.

None has thus advocated a direct link between wages and what is happening with inflation in recent months – with CPI rates above 5% – but they have advocated for starting the negotiation of that AENC framework, where employers and unions agree , among other aspects, a range of salary increases for negotiating agreements.

Agreement possibilities

On the negotiation in the labor reform, Álvarez has indicated that there is a “50%” chance of closing it with the agreement of all parties. and has recognized that the main difficulties go through the issue of hiring, which is addressed precisely in the meeting this Wednesday.

Álvarez has also asked “not to take for granted” the agreement of the unions with the Government.

For CCOO, Sordo insisted, the condition for reaching an agreement is that the “broken balances” in collective bargaining in previous reforms be recovered.

Too has underlined the importance of “putting obstacles to dismissal” within the framework of the measures to be put in place to tackle the high temporality and reduce job insecurity while betting on internal flexibility.

That in the face of crises, he stressed, dismissal is the “last resort” and the adaptation of the working day “the most used.”