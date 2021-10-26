Positivity remains intact in the crypto market, and some participants are trying to take advantage of this to rack up higher profits. Uniswap (UNI) is one of them, the behavior of its price is giving good signals. However, we still have to wait for some confirmations.

At the time of this writing, UNI is trading at $ 27.91, accumulating a gain of 3.85% in the last 24 hours. Its market capitalization is $ 17,040 million, making it the 13th largest cryptocurrency.

To put ourselves in context, Uniswap is the 2nd largest decentralized exchange (just behind PancakeSwap), and the largest on the Ethereum network. It has a total locked value of $ 10.75 billion according to DappRadar.

The platform recently achieved a very important milestone, reaching $ 500,000 million in cumulative volume since its launch in September 2018.

This in addition to talking about the great use that is being given to this DEX, it also tells us about the incredible reach that decentralized applications are having and what we could expect next.

Uniswap (UNI) price technical analysis

Today, from the UNI vs USDT daily chart we are observing a positive signal, and it is the attempt to break through the immediate resistance, located at $ 27.62.

Because the trend is undoubtedly bullish and the intention of the last hours is as well. It is quite likely that this resistance level will end up being effectively crossed, which will open the way to purchases down to a low of $ 30.

To think about short-term selling, the support at $ 25.34 must be lost. As long as it does not happen, the most likely is that we will see a greater rise.

Uniswap (UNI) price technical analysis. Source: TradingView.

The momentum hasn’t started yet

In the weekly candle chart we see that the price of Uniswap (UNI) has not yet fully awakened.

But, maintaining a bullish succession, followed by the moving averages 8 EMA and 18 week SMA, tells us that significant momentum may be about to begin.

Right now, what the UNI token needs most is to break through the resistance at $ 30, as it would be confirming that the medium / long-term trend was resumed, and a new all-time high will be sought next.

UNI vs USDT weekly chart. Source: TradingView.

All our publications are informative in nature, so in no case should they be followed as investment advice.

