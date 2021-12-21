

The labor shortage is spreading to the airline industry, with a lack of pilots.

The lack of personnel in the United States is increasingly spreading to different sectors, such as the airline industry, where United Airlines let the US government know that it has 100 aircraft on the ground due to a lack of pilots.

According to Aviacionline, Scott Kirby, the CEO of United Airlines, revealed this information during a hearing in the United States Senate on the repercussions left by the pandemic in the aeronautical sector and the survival of the company and of the salaries of the employees.

“There was already a wave of lack of pilots in the last decade in the United States and when going through the Covid, it has become a real shortage” Scott explained, while emphasizing that 100 of the company’s aircraft are not operating due to the lack of pilots for them, which results in problems for the airline and the service offered to users.

The information does not describe what types of aircraft are on the ground due to the lack of pilots and if they include the regional subsidiary United Express, which is the pilots’ gateway to the company, and also one of the weakest links of the network.

The origin of this problem is easy to identify but its solution is not simple, because education to be a pilot aviator in any country in the world is expensive and the requirements to enter a reputable company are high, which has caused the profession to lose attractiveness, especially for young people who are looking for stability, security, routine and a faster return on the money invested in a professional career .

United promotes the training of professionals through Aviate, which establishes alliances with recognized civil aviation schools and renowned universities with aviation courses, so that best graduates achieve pre-contracts that link them to the airline, once your professional training is finished.

Another aspect that is obscuring the interest to study this career are the low salaries of pilots in regional and national companies, which have become a constant complaint, further complicating the outlook for the industry.

