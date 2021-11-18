11/18/2021 at 12:17 PM CET

.

The Manchester United increased its wage bill in the last quarter by 23% to 88.5 million pounds (105 million euros) due to the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho and Raphaël Varane to the team.

The whole of Manchester, despite the increase in salaries with the addition of these three players, posted an increase in revenue of 16.1% to 126.5 million pounds (150 million euros).

This is explained by the return of the public to the stadiums this season, once the restrictions around covid have been removed and the fields have been filled to maximum capacity.

Revenue per match day, which covers tickets, the purchase of commercial club products and food consumptions at the stadium, increased to 18.8 million pounds (22.4 million euros), representing a spectacular increase from the 1.7 million (2 million euros) of the previous season, when the games were played behind closed doors.

In addition, the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo has not only had an impact on the salary bill, but also on the team’s commercial income, which has increased by 7.9% to 64.4 million pounds. (76.7 million euros).

The team’s total debt has hardly changed and has remained at 439.7 million pounds (523 million euros), compared to 440.6 million pounds (524.78 million euros) in the same period of the previous year .

Ed woodward, Manchester United vice president, assured that, despite the financial results showing “resilience during the pandemic”, the priority remains “success in the field”.

“The players, the coach and everyone at the club are focused on achieving that goal,” added Woodward.