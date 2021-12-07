12/07/2021 at 00:37 CET

The UK Health Minister, Sajid Javid, has alerted this Monday that the British health authorities have verified iInfections of the omicron variant SARS-CoV-2 in several regions of England that are not linked to travel abroad, which means that there is already community transmission.

In an intervention before the House of Commons, Javid has detailed that the British health authorities have counted 261 cases of the variant in England, 71 in Scotland and four in Wales.

In addition, he has indicated that the incubation period with omicron could be shorter than that registered with the delta variant of the virus, although he has acknowledged that there is still no clear information on whether the new mutation generates a more serious disease or is more resistant to vaccines.

Thus, he has admitted that, for now, the authorities cannot be sure if omicron has the potential to truncate the path to the recovery of normality, according to Sky News. Meanwhile, the British Ministry of Health has registered another 51,459 cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, in addition to 41 deaths from the disease. Thus, the totals have risen to 10,515,239 and 145,646, respectively.

Mask in public transport

The United Kingdom Government announced on Sunday that all travelers arriving in England from Tuesday will have to present a negative test for COVID-19, a tightening of the restrictions that the authorities justify by the expansion of the omicron variant.

The British Parliament approved the reintroduction of the mandatory use of the mask in public transport and shops in Englanda, within the framework of a worsening of the pandemic situation in the European country and in view of the concerns raised by the omicron variant. The United Kingdom abolished the mandatory use of a mask, and the rest of the restrictions imposed by the pandemic, on July 19.

The high numbers of contagions of COVID-19 that the British health authorities have found steadily in recent weeks led experts to request that the Government introduce restrictive measures to curb the spread of the disease.

The British Government has trusted the development of the pandemic in the country and the lifting of restrictions to contain its advance to the vaccination plan against COVID-19. As of this Monday, 81 percent of the British population has the complete vaccination scheme.