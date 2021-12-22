Starting next Monday, December 27, the cost of the passport, either if it is requested for the first time or if it is a renewal, reported the United States Department of State.

The increase will be $ 20 dollars for each procedure, announced on his official Twitter account the Consular Affairs Office, dependent on the State Department.

“On December 27, the cost of the passport will increase by $ 20,” highlighted the tweet recently published on the social network.

Ensuring the security of the United States passport

“The rate increase is necessary to ensure that we continue to produce one of the safest travel and identity documents in the world.”, highlighted the text of the federal authorities.

Two fees to pay

The authorities emphasize that there are two fees to pay in the passport process and it is the application fee and the approval fee, in all cases, whether for the first time or for renewal.

Rates vary depending on whether it is the first time.

z for children under 16 years of age or if it is for people over 16 years of age. In the same way, the costs change if it is about renovations.

In the same way, you can make use of the Rate Calculator and the Rate Table.

Procedures from abroad

If the person is outside the United States, You can also request a renewal of the passport or get a new one in case of loss or theft, but the procedure is different, so the interested party must go to the US embassy or consulate of the country in which he resides.

Each embassy and consulate have different procedures for issuing a U.S. passport, highlights the U.S. Office of Consular Affairs.

For a list of U.S. embassies, consulates, and diplomatic headquarters abroad, click here.

Americans living in Canada are eligible to renew their passport by mail, federal authorities note.

