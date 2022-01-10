01/10/2022 at 19:02 CET

Ana Cabanillas

United we can try to portray the contradictions of the socialist wing of the Government in the controversy with the macrofarms at the gates of the electoral campaign in Castilla y León. The confederal group has presented an initiative in Congress to force the third vice president of the Government and Minister of Ecological Transition, Teresa Ribera, to pronounce on the contamination of these farms that intensive livestock farming, after the tensions experienced in the Government by the complaint made by the Minister of Consumption, Alberto Garzón, about this model in an interview in The Guardian.

The match Green Alliance, integrated into the confederal group and led by Juantxo López de Uralde, is the one who has registered the initiative, where he asks to know the position of the Department of Ribera on this matter and assess its “very high environmental impact”. “We would like the Ministry for Ecological Transition to support what we are pointing to, because it is based on the government’s own strategies, and is consistent with what other countries around us are already doing “, defends the deputy in this parliamentary initiative.

“Can the Government expose what is the position of the Ministry for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge with regard to the proliferation of macro-farms to the detriment of extensive livestock? “, is the question posed by the purple ones, which will force the department of Ribera to establish a position officer on the matter.

United We recalls in the text that “the Government includes in its” Strategy 2050 & rdquor; the need to reduce meat consumption by more than 50% to face the climate crisis’ “and, in this sense, ask Ribera if this strategy seems coherent to him with the defense of macro-farms and if it considers the strategy of the rest of the EU countries to be correct, aimed at reducing the impact of large pig farms.

Gap in Government

The controversy arose last week, after an interview was broadcast where the federal coordinator of Izquierda Unida praised traditional livestock farming while charging against the intensive, a model in his opinion unsustainable due to its high polluting load and the destruction of jobs in Spain emptied. The buzz generated led to several socialist leaders, such as the regional presidents of Aragon, Javier Lambán, and that of Castilla La Mancha, Emiliano García Page, asked for rectification and cessation of the holder of Consumption.

From the socialist wing of the Government Garzón was also disavowed, attributing his words to statements made “in a personal capacity”, while the purple ones insisted that they were considerations made as a minister, keeping the pulse open within the coalition.

This same Monday, the Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, in an interview on Cadena Ser has unmarked from Garzón’s words and he has avoided supporting the United We Can Minister, leaving the question of whether he is considering dismissing him from his position unanswered. A few words that come after the interview published in El Periódico de España in which Garzón says “to take for granted” his continuity in the Executive until the end of the legislature.